More children must have access to the internet and governments and the private sector must make it safer, says UNICEF.

More children must have access to the internet and governments and the private sector must make it safer, says UNICEF.
Photo Credit: UNICEF

Danger, disadvantage for children in digital world: UNICEF

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 11 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

UNICEF says one in three internet users worldwide is a child and too little is done to protect them online or increase safe access.  A new report says that governments and the private sector have not kept up with the pace of change, exposing children to new harms and leaving millions of the most disadvantaged children behind.

Trafficking, sexual abuse among online risks

The risks children face include trafficking and ‘made to order’ online child sexual abuse. More than nine in 10 child sexualo abuse URLs that have been identified are hosted in five countries—Canada, France, the Netherlands, Russia and the United States.

There is also misuse of children’s private information, access to harmful content and cyberbullying.

UNICEF says all children should have access to affordable high-quality online resources.
UNICEF says all children should have access to affordable high-quality online resources. © UNICEF

Digital deprivation exacerbates inequality, says UNICEF

About one third of the world’s youth are not online. They tend to be those living in poverty or affected by humanitarian emergencies. Chief among them are African youth. UNICEF says this exacerbates inequalities and reduces their ability to participate in an increasingly digital economy.

“Now is the time to put children, their needs and their protection really at the heart of digital policy,” says UNICEF spokesman Simon Ingram.

Listen

UNICEF’s report recommendations:

  • Provide all children with affordable access to high-quality online resources. 
  • Protect children from harm online – including abuse, exploitation, trafficking, cyberbullying and exposure to unsuitable materials.
  • Safeguard children’s privacy and identities online. 
  • Teach digital literacy to keep children informed, engaged and safe online.
  • Leverage the power of the private sector to advance ethical standards and practices that protect and benefit children online.
Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Golden Globe author shuns awards show due to Muslim ban

Animals, Science and Technology

Beluga whale genome sequenced in Canada

Animals, Environment, International, Science and Technology

Heart breaking final moments of starving polar bear

RCI | Français

Légumes biologiques en milieu urbain et énergie solaire sont au cœur des activités de La Shop agricole … entre autres

RCI | Español

Informe acusa a minera financiada con fondos públicos canadienses de violar derechos humanos en Brasil

RCI | 中文

走出家暴：从无家可归者到重型卡车司机

العربية | RCI

قراءة إسرائيلية في قرار دونالد ترامب حول القدس

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine