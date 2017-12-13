According to the latest annual report from NOAA, Arctic Ocean temperatures are rising and sea ice levels are falling at rates not seen in the 1,500 years.

According to the latest annual report from NOAA, Arctic Ocean temperatures are rising and sea ice levels are falling at rates not seen in 1,500 years.
Photo Credit: John McConnico/The Associated Press

Arctic: Record ice-loss, highest melt rate in 1,500 years

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 13 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Long-term ice-loss the “new normal”

The latest Arctic Report Card – an annual scientific assessment of Arctic conditions by the U.S based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paints a worrisome picture of the far north.

The report begins with the ominous words, “Arctic shows no sign of returning to reliably frozen region of recent past decades”.

The Chuckchi Sea off the coast of Alaska. Less ice cover means sun can warm the sea, further melting ice. © NOAA-Jeremey Mathis

Extreme weather, climate refugees, higher food cost

Co-author of the report is Jeremy Mathis, director of NOAA’s Arctic Research Programme. Speaking at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union in San Francisco, where the report was released, he said, “These changes will impact all of our lives. They will mean living with more extreme weather events, paying higher food prices and dealing with the impacts of climate refugees”.

The report goes on to say that the new normal in the Arctic is reduced sea-ice extent and thickness, reduced extent and duration of snow cover, substantial loss of mass from the Greenland ice-sheet, and warmer ocean surface temperatures, and permafrost melt.

Damage to the supports of a school in Ross River Yukon as they sink into melting permafrost. Many buildings across the Arctic are experiencing problems or have to be closed entirely due to sturctual issues caused by melting permafrost
Damage to the supports of a school in Ross River, Yukon as they sink into melting permafrost. Many buildings across the Arctic are experiencing problems or have to be closed entirely due to sturctual issues caused by melting permafrost © Yukon government

Greatest change in 1,500 years

The report said that the Arctic is experiencing the effects of global warming and climate change much more than any other region in the world.  It says the rate of sea-ice loss, and increase in temperatures is the greatest it has been in over 1,500 years.

Mathis said the increasing melting of the Greenland ice-sheet could potentially result in devastating sea-level rise while warming of the Arctic can disrupt the jet-stream which in turn would affect weather patterns globally and contribute to extreme weather situations.

A 3D mosaic of the shore of Pelly Island, off the Mackenzie Delta, created using data compiled from drone footage. This summer, researchers measured 40 metres of coastal change in just one season on Pelly Island as the supporting permafrost melted.
A 3D mosaic of the shore of Pelly Island, off the Mackenzie Delta, created using data compiled from drone footage. This summer, researchers measured 40 metres of coastal change in just one season on Pelly Island as the supporting permafrost melted. © via CBC-submitted by Dustin Whalen

He says although more research is needed, it already appears that extreme weather events of longer droughts, unexpected cold snaps, and bigger storms in North America appear to be related to the situation in the Arctic.

The 2017 NOAA Arctic report card is now in its 12th year.

Human causes for warming-climate change

Also just released is the U.S government’s  Global Change Research Program report of the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4).  That release is called the Climate Science Special Report ( CSSR)

From 2017 Climate Science annual report, Maximum Arctic sea-ice extent on record. Sea ice has been declining at the fastest rate in 1,500 years
From 2017 Climate Science annual report, Maximum Arctic sea-ice extent on record. Sea ice has been declining at the fastest rate in 1,500 years © U.S Global Change Research Program-Inside Climate News

That report says the sea-level has risen about 7-8 inches (17-20cm) since 1900 with almost half of that since 1993 and that the increase could be several feet or over a metre by 2100, and that a greater rise cannot be ruled out.

It also says global temperatures have risen 1.8 degrees F (1.0C) since 1900, and goes on to say “This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century

Additional information –

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, International, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Science and Technology

Arctic: Record ice-loss, highest melt rate in 1,500 years

Education, Science and Technology, Sports

Mystery solved in curling: what makes rocks curl?

Health, Science and Technology

'Man flu' may be a real thing, says doctor

RCI | Français

Gare aux conclusions rapides sur la gestion de l’État

RCI | Español

Ausencia de las lenguas indígenas en el Parlamento canadiense

RCI | 中文

偷着乐：这些加拿大议员庆幸自己没在澳洲

العربية | RCI

استفتاء عام في آذار (مارس) المقبل يحدد مصير هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون السويسرية

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine