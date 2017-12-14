Hurricane Irma was a top Google search in Canada and the rest of the world.

Hurricane Irma was a top Google search in Canada and the rest of the world.
Photo Credit: David Goldman/AP Photo/file

Canadians’ interests revealed in Google searches

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Hurricane Irma was one of the topics most searched by Canadians in 2017, according to the 17th annual survey of top-trending searches on Google. The hurricane that battered the Caribbean and Florida starting on August 30th  was also widely searched in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

After she got engaged to Prince Harry, Canadians wanted to know more about Meghan Markle and whether she was Canadian.
After she got engaged to Prince Harry, Canadians wanted to know more about Meghan Markle and whether she was Canadian. © Frank Augstein/AP Photo/file

‘Is Meghan Markle Canadian,’ asked Canadians

In Canada, the next most searched topic was Meghan Markle who lived in Toronto for five or six years while acting in a drama series and then got engaged to Prince Harry. A top question was whether she is Canadian. The answer is no. She was born in Los Angeles and will give up her U.S. citizenship to become a citizen of the U.K. after she gets married.

Canadians were very much searching U.S. and international news with a good deal of focus on U.S. President Donald Trump. They also wanted to find out more about the new leader of Canada’s opposition Conservative Party, Andrew Scheer, and leader of the opposition New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, who is the first federal party leader belonging to a visible minority.

Canadians wanted to learn more about the dapper new leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh.
Canadians wanted to learn more about the dapper new leader of the New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh. © Chris Young/The Canadian Press/file

Home-grown talent searched

Canadians also sought information on home-grown talent like singers Neil Young and Shania Twain. The level of interest surprised Alexandra Hunnings Klein, trends expert for Google Canada, given the huge marketing campaigns behind younger, U.S. singers.

Listen

Slime of great interest

She was also surprised by the great number of searches for “how to make slime.” This viscous, squishy substance can be made at home and became hugely popular with children. Searches for how to make it peaked in March which is a time when most Canadian schools close for a week or two and students are on vacation.

The following month, the top search was how to take slime out of a carpet.

Canadians were interested in the British Columbia wildfires and how they could offer help to those affected by them.
Canadians were interested in the British Columbia wildfires and how they could offer help to those affected by them. © Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/Sept. 7, 2017

Canadians ‘exerting their kindness’

The search report also confirmed Canadians’ fascination with the weather and difficult natural events. There was much interest in the wildfires that spread in the western province of British Columbia in August and September and Hunnings Klein says those kinds of searches reflect some things about Canadians: “Whether…it’s, in New Brunswick…power outages or the same thing in Newfoundland, or whether it’s looking at snow storms in other parts of the country, this is something that we face. It’s an intrinsic part of who we are.

“And it’s wonderful to see Canadians…exerting their kindness by asking for ways that they can help out their neighbours who may be suffering.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle

Canadians' interests revealed in Google searches

International, Military, Politics

Liberals clear way for weapons sales to Ukraine

Economy, Politics, Work & Labour

Trade war: provinces battle over licence plates

Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics

UNICEF struggles to meet needs of Rohingya children in Bangladesh

RCI | Français

La santé mentale des jeunes fragilisée; celle des jeunes francophones hors Québec encore plus

RCI | Español

Inteligencia artificial comienza a amenazar ciertos puestos de trabajo, sobre todo en Derecho

RCI | 中文

新斯科舍省的海蜇是卖给中国人还是留给濒危海龟？

الرئيس الفرنسي ايمانويل ماكرون في قمّة الكوكب الواحد للمناخ/Philippe Wojazer/Reutersالعربية | RCI

قمّة "الكوكب الواحد" في باريس وأهميّة التمويل لمكافحة التغيير المناخي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine