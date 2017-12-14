Trade war: provinces battle over licence plates

The war of words between two of Canada’s prairie provinces is heating up. Saskatchewan and Alberta are locked in battle over licence plates.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and his Highways Minister David Marit have said anyone with an Alberta licence plate on their vehicle cannot work on Saskatchewan provincial construction projects unless they buy Saskatchewan plates.

Saskatchewan has banned workers and contractors with Alberta licence plates on their vehicles from working on provincial construction projects © Brian Rodgers/CBC

He says it’s because Alberta has required the same of Saskatchewan workers on construction projects there. They add it’s also because there is no provincial sales tax in Alberta meaning slightly less cost for Albertan contractors and workers when they register vehicles. This is an unfair advantage they say and making them buy Saskatchewan plates for their vehicles when working on provincial projects, levels the playing field.

Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says they’ll take Saskatchewan to court if it doesn’t *smarten up* and drop its licence-plate ban by midnight Wednesday © CBC

Alberta’s trade minister Deron Bilous in return says Alberta does not have such a “plate” restriction on Saskatchewan contractors working there, and that Saskatchewan is breaking an inter-provincial “free trade” deal worked out among the four western provinces. He also told a CBC radio show attacking Alberta is a sign of desperation by the Saskatchewan government, “You’ve got Brad Wall, who is a premier, who is quite desperate to change the channel from his bad-for-business budget,”

However, lurking in the background may also be Saskatchewan seeking retaliation for Alberta rules, currently being contested, which favour Alberta’s provincial craft beer brewers over craft beer from other provinces like Saskatchewan. Alberta has also accused Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall of creating the fuss to mask his “bad for business” budget.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he’s standing up for his province’s interest and didn’t need Alberta’s permission to enact a licence plate ban. © CBC

Threats escalate.

Bilous says if Saskatchewan doesn’t back off, they may institute some retaliatory measures, and will seek a court injunction against its neighbouring province as early as today.

Not surprisingly both governments are accusing each other of a lack of communication.

