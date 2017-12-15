Kevin Kablutsiak, executive director of the Arctic Inspiration Prize provided highlights of the AIP’s activities at the international Arctic Change conference in Quebec City including the new prize structure that awards up to $3 million in three categories including a category for youth teams.

Kevin Kablutsiak, executive director of the Arctic Inspiration Prize provided highlights of the AIP’s activities at the international Arctic Change conference in Quebec City including the new prize structure that awards up to $3 million in three categories including a category for youth teams.
Photo Credit: Adam D’Agostino

2017 Arctic Inspiration Prize finalists unveiled

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

An urban land-based healing program to improve mental health among Inuit, First Nation and Métis Canadians and an initiative that seeks to promote and share knowledge of traditional wild food skills in the most remote and isolated parts of the Canadian Arctic are vying for the $1 million 2017 Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP).

The Arctic Indigenous Wellness Project and From-the-Land – Food Ambassadors Program were presented on Thursday by Kevin Kablutsiak, AIP executive director, as the two finalists for the prestigious prize at the Arctic Change conference in Quebec City, which brought together nearly 1,500 Arctic researchers, representatives of Inuit, First Nations and Northern communities, as well as governments, NGOs, and industry this week.

One of the shortlisted teams will be presented with the $1 million cheque at the Northern Lights Business & Cultural Showcase in Ottawa on Jan. 31, 2018, Kablutsiak said.

The Arctic Indigenous Wellness Project, led by Dr. Nicole Redvers from Yellowknife, combines Indigenous cultural education with traditional therapeutic interventions in a wilderness urban setting to help Inuit, First Nation and Métis at risk of suicide and incarceration. The goal of the healing program is to help improve the mental health of individuals who have fallen through the cracks of conventional support services.

The From-the-Land – Food Ambassadors Program aims to address Northern food insecurity by connecting people in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Nunatsiavut and Nunavik through an innovative “Northerner-tailored train-the-trainer” program, Kablutsiak said. The goal of the initiative, led by Jackoline Milne of the Northern Farm Training Institute in Hay River, is to empower food producers to share their knowledge of traditional wild food skills and sustainable domestic meat and vegetable production with northerners.

Under its new prize structure, the Arctic Inspiration Prize will award up to $3 million this year, Kablutsiak said.

Iqaluit performer Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory accepts a $600,000 cheque as its share of the Arctic Inspiration Prize from Governor General David Johnston at a ceremony Jan. 27, 2016 in Ottawa. Williamson Bathory is flanked by Nunavut artists, including director Zach Kunuk and singer Aaju Peter. (Arctic Inspiration Prize)
Iqaluit performer Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory accepts a $600,000 cheque as its share of the Arctic Inspiration Prize from Governor General David Johnston at a ceremony Jan. 27, 2016 in Ottawa. Williamson Bathory is flanked by Nunavut artists, including director Zach Kunuk and singer Aaju Peter. © (Arctic Inspiration Prize)

In addition to the one $1 million Arctic Inspiration Prize, up to four $500,000 prizes will be awarded to teams with smaller scale projects and up to seven $100,000 prizes will be awarded in the new youth category, Kablutsiak said.

To qualify for the $1 million prize a project must have “an immediate and long-term impact across a large geographical area or a profound impact in a smaller Northern area,” according to the rules.

Teams need to be nominated by arms-length third parties and have to be diverse in nature.

Last year three northern projects, ranging from a program to support Arctic performance artists, to helping hearing impaired children, and advancing health and wellness among northern communities, shared the $1.5 million Arctic Inspiration.

The prize was founded in 2012 by Arnold Witzig and Sima Sharifi. To-date, 14 teams have been awarded prizes totalling $6 million to support innovative, sustainable, multi-disciplinary projects that have long-term positive impacts in Arctic communities, organizers said.

Share
Tagged with:
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Lifestyle, Politics

Ticket bots banned in Ontario

Environment, Health, Science and Technology, Society

Another dismembered foot washes up on west coast

Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle

Canadians' interests revealed in Google searches

International, Military, Politics

Liberals clear way for weapons sales to Ukraine

RCI | Français

Le perlage évocateur de l’Algonquine Jobena Penotoquot en résidence au MBAM

RCI | Español

Perspectivas económicas canadienses para 2018 del gobernador general del Banco de Canadá

RCI | 中文

什么让央行行长波罗兹睡不好觉？

شابّة وضعت رأسها بين يديها وبدت عليها علامات القلق/Paulius Brazauskas/Shutterstockالعربية | RCI

التدخين واستهلاك الكحول متراجع في أوساط طلاّب المعاهد في اونتاريو

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine