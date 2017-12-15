Electric vehicles are expensive and difficult to obtain in Canada, reports think-tank.

Electric vehicles are expensive and difficult to obtain in Canada, reports think-tank.
Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Canada lagging behind on electric vehicles: think-tank

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada must do more to promote electric vehicles to meet its goals of reducing greenhouse gases and also to reap economic benefits, reports the think-tank Clean Energy Canada. In 2016, only 0.6 per cent of car sales in Canada were for electric vehicles, it says calling that was well behind the U.S., the U.K., China and Norway’s market share of 28.8 per cent.

‘Canada is coasting’

“While a lot of other countries are accelerating their pursuit of electric vehicles… Canada is now coasting,” says Dan Woynillowicz, policy director at Clean Energy Canada. “And we’re not making the rate of progress that we need to if we’re going to stay in that vanguard of countries and achieve some of the economic benefits that this transition to electric cars offers.”

Listen
More charging facilities would help foster the use of electric cars, says analyst.
More charging facilities would help foster the use of electric cars, says analyst. © Hannah Yoon/Canadian Press

National policy called for

Some Canadian provinces are doing better than others because they have taken steps like offering consumers subsidies to offset the much higher cost of electric vehicles. But Woynillowicz says Canada needs a national policy. Besides offering subsidies, he thinks the government could require manufacturers to provide more electric cars. It is currently five times more difficult to procure one in Canada than it is in the U.S., according to the think-tank’s report called Stuck in Neutral.

He adds the government must foster more charging stations on the road and at home, it should set targets, and devise a strategy to capitalize on the job and business opportunities in making the cars.

‘Rate of growth…going to be phonemenal’

“The rate of growth that we’re going to see in the coming decades is going to be phenomenal,” says Woynillowicz. “So, there’s a lot of opportunity to contribute to that and create jobs and prosperity as a result. We’d like to make sure Canada is participating in that and benefitting from it.”

The government of Canada is currently in the process of devising a Zero-Emissions Vehicle Strategy that Woynillowicz says “could help us catch up—but only with the right design.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Lifestyle, Politics

Ticket bots banned in Ontario

Environment, Health, Science and Technology, Society

Another dismembered foot washes up on west coast

Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle

Canadians' interests revealed in Google searches

International, Military, Politics

Liberals clear way for weapons sales to Ukraine

RCI | Français

Le perlage évocateur de l’Algonquine Jobena Penotoquot en résidence au MBAM

RCI | Español

Perspectivas económicas canadienses para 2018 del gobernador general del Banco de Canadá

RCI | 中文

什么让央行行长波罗兹睡不好觉？

شابّة وضعت رأسها بين يديها وبدت عليها علامات القلق/Paulius Brazauskas/Shutterstockالعربية | RCI

التدخين واستهلاك الكحول متراجع في أوساط طلاّب المعاهد في اونتاريو

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine