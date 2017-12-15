U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to reporters after a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at United Nations headquarters.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to reporters after a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at United Nations headquarters.
Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer

Rex Tillerson to visit Ottawa for North Korea crisis talks

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 December, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in Ottawa on his first official visit to Canada next Tuesday for meetings with the Liberal government to discuss the North Korea crisis and “important bilateral, regional and global issues,” Global Affairs Canada said Friday.

Tillerson will be hosted by his Canadian counterpart, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. While in Ottawa on Dec. 19, Tillerson will also meet with the Cabinet Committee on Canada-United States Relations to discuss the two countries’ important security, trade and economic relationship, Freeland said.

“I look forward to welcoming Secretary Tillerson to Ottawa next week for his first official visit to Canada as secretary of state,” Freeland said in a statement. “His visit is an opportunity to discuss issues of importance to Canadians and Americans and to strengthen our collaboration in addressing regional and global issues.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. © PC/Justin Tang

There was no confirmation, however, of earlier reports of a meeting between Tillerson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau’s spokesman Eleanore Catenaro refused to comment on the information.

However, a source speaking on background said officials in Trudeau’s office still have to work out “some scheduling issues” before making an official announcement on the meeting between Tillerson and Trudeau.

Last week, the U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, told the Fortune Global Forum, a gathering of the world’s business elites in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou attended by Trudeau, that a meeting between the Canadian prime minister and Tillerson had been scheduled for Dec. 19.

This Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
This Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. © Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

Following Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch last month, Freeland announced that Ottawa and Washington would co-host an international crisis meeting of foreign ministers in Canada to discuss North Korea.

Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs present a direct threat to the world, a threat that “cannot be tolerated,” Freeland said. The meeting is expected to take place early next year.

Canada, which would be on the flight path of any North Korean missiles aimed at the United States but is not part of the U.S. ballistic missile defence, is very concerned about the possibility of a nuclear exchange between Washington and Pyongyang.

Share
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Rex Tillerson to visit Ottawa for North Korea crisis talks
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    17 December 2017 at 11 h 06 min

    With loudmouth businessman Donald Trump in the White House, both we, and the Americans, must rely on Rex Tillerson to provide a sensible political voice in any Korean discussions.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, Politics

Canada and UAE sign defence cooperation agreement

Animals, Environment, Science and Technology, Society

Christmas bird count-Canada

Environment, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology

Chagas disease: study reveals new concerns

RCI | Français

Retour de la livraison du courrier à domicile : décision encore retardée

RCI | Español

Proclamación del Mes de la Herencia Hispánica en Quebec

RCI | 中文

好不容易全家团圆，是否应该“莫谈国事”？

العربية | RCI

تنظيم "الدولة الإسلامية": هزيمة عسكرية ولكن انتصار أيديولوجي؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine