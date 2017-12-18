There are an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in the western province of British Columbia.

There are an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in the western province of British Columbia.

Grizzly bear hunt banned in all British Columbia

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 18 December, 2017 , 2 Comments ↓

Share

Calling the grizzly “one of our most iconic species,” the government of the western province of British Columbia has banned hunting the bear, except for a limited harvest by Indigenous peoples. First Nations have treaty rights to hunt for food, social or ceremonial purposes.

In August, the government announced it would end the trophy hunting of grizzly bears and stop all hunting of them in the Great Bear Rainforest, an area comprising 6.4 million hectares. But after consulting with First Nations, stakeholders and the public it decided on the wider ban.

Grizzly bears are omnivores and particularly like fishing for salmon.
Grizzly bears are omnivores and particularly like fishing for salmon. © Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/file

Grizzly viewing has become popular

There are an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in British Columbia. The government says it wants to improve management of them and to promote viewing of the animals which has become a popular with tourists.

The government also says it will hold broader consultations on a renewed wildlife management strategy for the province.

Male grizzly bears can weigh between 250 and 350 kg and average about 1.8 metres from nose to tail. They live between 15 and 20 years and are omnivores.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

2 comments on “Grizzly bear hunt banned in all British Columbia
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    19 December 2017 at 2 h 10 min

    Balanced grizzly bear population control is necessary to prevent trophy hunting decimating this animal species. Far better to use a video camera instead – virtual hunting.

    Reply
  2. Stephanie Robins says:
    18 December 2017 at 14 h 56 min

    This is great news. Thank you for reporting it!! Trophy hunting is a human activity that needs to be replaced by something that considers the health of the planet, and flying in hunters to kill beasts is not one of them.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, Politics

Canada and UAE sign defence cooperation agreement

Animals, Environment, Science and Technology, Society

Christmas bird count-Canada

Environment, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology

Chagas disease: study reveals new concerns

RCI | Français

Retour de la livraison du courrier à domicile : décision encore retardée

RCI | Español

Proclamación del Mes de la Herencia Hispánica en Quebec

RCI | 中文

好不容易全家团圆，是否应该“莫谈国事”？

العربية | RCI

تنظيم "الدولة الإسلامية": هزيمة عسكرية ولكن انتصار أيديولوجي؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine