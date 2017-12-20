Ahmed Hussen, left, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship who was born and raised in Somalia and immigrated to Canada in 1993, speaks to a Somali refugee family who fled from Kismayo six years ago, and translates the conversation to U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, right, during a visit to Dadaab refugee camp, which currently hosts over 230,000 inhabitants, in northern Kenya Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

Ahmed Hussen, left, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship who was born and raised in Somalia and immigrated to Canada in 1993, speaks to a Somali refugee family who fled from Kismayo six years ago, and translates the conversation to U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, right, during a visit to Dadaab refugee camp, which currently hosts over 230,000 inhabitants, in northern Kenya Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
Photo Credit: Ben Curtis

Canada announces $15M humanitarian and development assistance in Kenya

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 20 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Canada will provide $15 million to support refugees and drought-affected communities in Kenya, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced Wednesday following a visit to the Dadaab refugee camp in the arid eastern part of the country, near the border with Somalia.

Hussen, who came to Canada as a Somali refugee, toured the cluster of camps in Dadaab that house more than 245,000 Somali refugees alongside Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to witness the work of the refugee agency.

This new funding will be allocated to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the UNHCR and comes on top of $10.4 million in humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities in Somalia announced by Hussen on Friday.

“Canada is proud to provide humanitarian and development assistance to address the needs of the most vulnerable and ensure those requiring emergency assistance are reached,” said Hussen, making the announcement on behalf of his cabinet colleague International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

“Today’s announcement will save lives and alleviate the suffering of countless refugees and those affected by the drought in Kenya.”

Somali refugee girls run to see the commotion during a visit of U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, at Dadaab refugee camp, which currently hosts over 230,000 inhabitants, in northern Kenya Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Grandi said Tuesday that the world must do more to help millions of refugees across sub-Saharan Africa, which hosts more than a quarter of the world’s refugees.
Somali refugee girls run to see the commotion during a visit of U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, at Dadaab refugee camp, which currently hosts over 230,000 inhabitants, in northern Kenya Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Grandi said Tuesday that the world must do more to help millions of refugees across sub-Saharan Africa, which hosts more than a quarter of the world’s refugees. © Ben Curtis

The money will provide emergency food assistance and vital protection assistance to more than 500,000 refugees who have sought safety in Kenya, including the Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, Hussen said.

The Canadian funding will also benefit 704,000 people living in Kenya’s most environmentally fragile areas to build resilience to persistent food-security issues, he said.

In line with Ottawa’s feminist international development policy, about 80 per cent of project participants in the climate-resilience activities will be women, Hussen said.

The UNHCR will receive $5 million to fund protection services, such as responding to sexual and gender-based violence and refugee registration, the provision of shelter and emergency non-food items, educational support and livelihood assistance.

The WFP will get $4 million for food support for refugees and drought-affected populations in Kenya and another $6 million for development and resilience support programs for Kenyans affected by climate change.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Gun control: More restrictions targeting wrong people?

Animals, Science and Technology

Bear fossils from high Arctic show cavities

Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Canada's top news stories 2017

Health, Science and Technology

New eye scanner will help prevent vision loss

RCI | Français

Contestation judiciaire : les minorités linguistiques seront-elles mieux outillées pour défendre leurs droits?

RCI | Español

Parásito tropical podría amenazar la salud pública en Canadá

RCI | 中文

华人社区是否需要侨领，他们应发挥什么作用？采访林雯

العربية | RCI

باسم فغالي ورجائي قوّاس أضحكا جمهورهما الكندي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine