An ISIS soldier celebrates after the capture of the Syrian city of Raqqa 2014. The UN Security Council is calling on member states to strengthen measures to counter threats posed by returning foreign terrorist fighters.

An ISIS soldier celebrates after the capture of the Syrian city of Raqqa 2014. The UN Security Council is calling on member states to strengthen measures to counter threats posed by returning foreign terrorist fighters.
Photo Credit: Reuters

Security Council urges states to beef up measures against returning foreign fighters

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 22 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The United Nations Security Council is calling on member states to counter the threat posed by thousands of foreign terrorist fighters returning home after the defeat of so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq by beefing up border controls, criminal justice, information-sharing and de-radicalization programs.

In a unanimously adopted resolution, the 15-member Council called on UN member states on Thursday to strengthen measures to prevent the transit of terrorists through their territories, improve screening procedures and the collection and analysis of travel data to identify individuals who posed a terrorist threat.

The resolution also calls on members states to notify other countries of the travel, arrival, deportation or detention of suspected terrorists.

It also calls on states to take appropriate action in regards to suspected terrorists and their accompanying family members, including prosecution, rehabilitation, and reintegration measures in compliance with domestic and international law.

Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General of the recently-created UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, told the council last month that at one time, more than 40,000 combatants from over 110 countries had joined terrorist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq.

JCanadian student John Maguire appeared in ISIS propaganda videos. He was reportedly killed fighting for ISIS in Syria. (YouTube)
Canadian student John Maguire appeared in ISIS propaganda videos. He was reportedly killed fighting for ISIS in Syria. (YouTube)

At the end of 2015, Ottawa said it was aware of about 180 individuals “with a nexus to Canada” who had travelled overseas to join such groups, and of another 60 who had returned to Canada.

The resolution also emphasized that member states were obliged to bring to justice anyone who participated in terrorist acts, while stressing the importance of assisting women or children associated with foreign terrorist fighters who might be victims of terrorism.

However, several countries have announced a policy to try to kill foreign terrorist fighters in the conflict zone so they cannot return and pose threats “at home.”

For example, the British government has co-operated with the U.S. on drone strikes that killed two of Britain’s most notorious ISIS members: Mohammed Emwazi (aka Jihadi John) and Junaid Hussain.

But Canada has refused to specifically target Canadian jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, May 11, 2017. © PC/Fred Chartrand

“Canada does not engage in death squads,” Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CBC’s Power & Politics on Friday.

“With the battlefield activity winding down, there is a very real question about where the foreign fighters go, and all of our allies, whether they’re in the Five Eyes or the G7, we’ve all agreed to collaborate very carefully.”

Goodale said anyone who poses a terrorist risk, homegrown or from elsewhere, is viewed “with the greatest of seriousness” by Canada’s intelligence, security and police agencies.

However, to date, only two Canadian returnees, Pamir Hakimzadah and Rehab Dughmosh, have been charged with leaving Canada to participate in terrorism. Four more men, some of whom may be dead, have been charged in absentia. To date, no Canadian has been successfully prosecuted for travelling to Syria or Iraq to join a terror group.

With files by Evan Dyer of CBC News and Marc Montgomery of RCI

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, History, Science and Technology, Society

De-extinction; new book examines the multitude of issues

History, International, Military, Politics

Franklin expedition shipwrecks; who owns what

Arts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, Society

Famed maestro Charles Dutoit under fire for alleged sexual assaults

Immigration & Refuge, International, Military, Politics, Society

Terrorist threats to Canada report

RCI | Français

Le mouvement de fond contre le harcèlement sexuel analysé par Yolande Cohen

RCI | Español

Navidades para los corazones tristes en Canadá

RCI | 中文

未来的媒体编辑会议 - “尼曼新闻实验室, Nieman Lab”的2018年预测系列

العربية | RCI

أسوأ كلمات مرور لسنة 2017، يجب تجنبها

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine