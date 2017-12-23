Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie with a supporter as he takes part in a welcome rally in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015.

Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie with a supporter as he takes part in a welcome rally in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015.
Photo Credit: PC / Sean Kilpatrick

Unauthorized biography of Justin Trudeau seeks to understand Canada’s selfie prime minister

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 23 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

There are few Canadian politicians that have ever garnered as much international attention and interest as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

And now a veteran Canadian journalist, author and broadcaster who has known Trudeau socially for many years is tapping into that interest with a new biography of Canada’s photogenic and social media-savvy prime minister.

Alan Hustak’s latest book, Magnetic North: The Unauthorized Biography of Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Selfie PM, published by the UK-based Eyewear Publishing, traces Trudeau’s remarkable rise to power and attempts to deconstruct the carefully crafted media persona.

“The publishers had the idea that since I had covered Justin’s father back in the 60s as a Canadian television reporter with the CTV network, that I was probably better placed than most people to judge Justin vs. his father,” Hustak said in a telephone interview from Saskatchewan.

(click to listen to the interview with Alan Hustak)

Listen

“I was at the 1968 Liberal convention that elected Pierre Trudeau, I was then working for the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., so I’ve been around a while and they finally persuaded me that perhaps I could do this.”

The book is primarily aimed at a European and American audience who want to learn about Canada’s 42nd prime minister, Hustak said. But Canadians too will find a lot of interesting facts about their leader.

Prime Minister Trudeau interacts with the crowd on the soccer pitch at the Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games in Conception Bay South, N.L, on August 15, 2016.
Prime Minister Trudeau interacts with the crowd on the soccer pitch at the Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games in Conception Bay South, N.L, on August 15, 2016. © PC/Paul Daly

“The first thing that you have to understand about Justin Trudeau is that not only did he defeat the Conservatives but in the process he dismantled the old guard of the Liberal Party – there is no longer a Liberal Party as we knew it in Canada – but there is a Liberal movement,” Hustak said. “Justin Trudeau is basically engaged in marketing, not in politics. He’s really a name brand.”

Trudeau achieved a remarkable feat in overturning the Liberal Party’s fortunes, Hustak said.

“When he took over the party, they were the third party in Parliament, they were finished, they were destroyed, they were what 34 seats,” Hustak said. “And the phenomenon here is how he came back, brought that party or the movement to one of the biggest electoral victories in Canadian history.”

Yet there is no comparison between the wave of Trudeaumania that swept Pierre Trudeau to power in 1968 and the one that brought Justin Trudeau to power in 2015, Hustak said.

“Pierre was incredible, Pierre was a philosopher prince,” Hustak said. “Justin Trudeau is a pop prince.”

Despite having written the biography of the prime minister, there are a number of things about Trudeau that still intrigue him, Hustak said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2016.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2016. © PC/Mark Blinch

“I would certainly want to know where a lot of his social policy comes from,” Hustak said.

“I’m thinking here of LGBT rights, why would he be that determined in terms of feminism, why would he be that determined to be gender-equal, where did this generousity of spirit come from? I mean is it from his father’s Charter of Rights, is it from his own experiences?”

Trudeau can be very generous in some instances and “cold as ice” in others, Hustak said.

“I think that if you look at the selfies, you look at the pictures of this man, he is a synthetic prime minister,” Hustak said. “That smile is exactly the same in every picture.”

But Trudeau has proven once and again that he’s not pushed around.

“A lot people think that he was a lightweight, and if you read the book, you’ll discover that nothing really happens by accident,” Hustak said.

Whether fighting and winning a bruising charity boxing match, or deciding to run in a riding held by a popular separatist member of Parliament and winning, Trudeau has proven time again that his opponents underestimate him at their own peril, Hustak said.

“I think the underlying theme of this book is don’t underestimate him.”

column-banner-LEVON

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, History, Science and Technology, Society

De-extinction; new book examines the multitude of issues

History, International, Military, Politics

Franklin expedition shipwrecks; who owns what

Arts and Entertainment, International, Lifestyle, Society

Famed maestro Charles Dutoit under fire for alleged sexual assaults

Immigration & Refuge, International, Military, Politics, Society

Terrorist threats to Canada report

RCI | Français

Le mouvement de fond contre le harcèlement sexuel analysé par Yolande Cohen

RCI | Español

Navidades para los corazones tristes en Canadá

RCI | 中文

未来的媒体编辑会议 - “尼曼新闻实验室, Nieman Lab”的2018年预测系列

العربية | RCI

أسوأ كلمات مرور لسنة 2017، يجب تجنبها

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine