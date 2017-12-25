A look at the man for whom Christmas is named

Editor’s note: For the past two years we have shared Frank Marino’s thoughts about Jesus Christ and the meaning of Christmas and the man for whom it is named. The response has been has been striking. For those who might have missed Marino’s interview, we offer it to you once again in the spirit of the season.

Billions of people around the world spent Monday, Christmas Day, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Frank Marino is both a devout Christian and musician of world-wide fame. © Courtesy: Frank Marino

But who exactly was this man that so many feel so close to? Why, 2,000 years later, do we still celebrate his birth?

For answers and some perspective on these and other questions, I have always turned to my friend Frank Marino, a world-renowned musician by profession and an incisive theologian by avocation.

Gentle and generous of spirit, Frank comes the closest to anyone I know to living (at least, what I imagine to be living) the life of a true, practising Christian.

I can think of no better person to share his thoughts about Christmas and the man for whom it is named.

I spoke by telephone with Frank at his home in Montreal.