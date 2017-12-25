PM urges Canadians to ‘make a difference’ in 2018

In his annual Christmas address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to build on the country’s 150th birthday celebrations by continuing to “commit to making a difference” beyond Christmas and into the New Year.

“In 2017, people across Canada gave us much reason to be proud, and showed us the strength in our diversity. Canadians are neighbours, sharing warmth, compassion and generosity–not just at Christmas, but year round,” Trudeau said in a statement released Sunday.

“As the 150th anniversary of Confederation draws to a close, all of us have a role to play in shaping our world for the better.

“In the new year, and throughout the years to come, let’s commit to making a difference. Whether it be by lending a hand to a neighbour, or volunteering for a cause we believe in, let’s give generously, and live out the values that bring us together.”

Trudeau also urged Canadians to take some time to think about the sacrifices made by the men and women in Canada’s military.

Trudeau also highlighted some of what he said were some of his government’s accomplishments in 2017, including strengthening the Canada Child Benefit, advancing reconciliation with the country’s Indigenous Peoples and lowering taxes for small businesses.