A Boxing Day treat for RCI listeners: Dylan Thomas

Christmas is a time of traditions.

Some last, some fall away.

Dylan Thomas © cbc.ca

A tradition that has endured is the prose work by the wonderful Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.”

Thomas first read it on the BBC in 1952. Less than a year later he died at 39.

The piece is a romanticised version of Christmases past, of simpler times from the point of view of a young child. It has long enthralled both young and old.

Prior to the demise of our short-wave broadcasts in June 2012, RCI shared that Christmas tradition that always left our listeners in a terrific mood.

David Calderisi, one of Canada’s foremost actors and a long-time friend of RCI, joined us to share his passion for the rhythm, sounds and meaning of words.

In 2014 we rekindled that tradition.

On this Boxing Day, we invite you–once again–to partake in Calderisi’s rendering of the Dylan Thomas classic.