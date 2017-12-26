High winds wreck Christmas for thousands in Nova Scotia

Hydro crews are working full out today after high winds on Christmas Day knocked out electricity to almost 90,000 people in the Maritime province of Nova Scotia.

Winds gusted up to 110 km/hr and Hydro officials called the damage “significant.”

They hope to have power restored by noon on Wednesday, though extended damage could cause delays in some areas.

“We also have weakened trees, and so there is a chance that there will be further outages today from those, but we have a good number of folks out there working very hard to safely restore power to our customers,” Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Sasha Irving said Tuesday, as 50,000 customers remained without electricity.

About 400 staff are working to restore service with 250 other workers are also on duty, including customer service staff.

Police in Halifax say a number of streets in the capital were closed Monday because of debris falling from high-rise buildings and that the cleanup could take at least several days.

In neighbouring Dartmouth, a large fence, power lines and utility poles were blown down, closing Pleasant Street for several hours Monday night.

By Tuesday the street had reopened.

Following cancellations and extended delays on Monday, flights in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport appeared back to normal Tuesday morning.

