Golfer Brooke Henderson wins Rosenfeld Award as top Canadian female athlete

Twenty-year-old Brooke Henderson is the winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Canada’s female athlete of the year.

Henderson, who relies on an impressive long game, picked up 35 of 63 votes in a Canadian Press poll of broadcasters and sports editors across the country.

Swimmer Kylie Masse placed second with seven votes while gymnast Ellie Black and soccer star Christine Sinclair tied for third with four votes each.

Henderson, who is from Smiths Falls, Ontario, also won the award in 2015 and becomes first golfer to win twice since Lorie Kane won in 1997 and 2000.

Following a slow start on the 2017 tour, managing just two top-10 finishes in her first 10 tournaments, Henderson found her game in June, winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and just missing a playoff on at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship later that month.

She won her second title in September, at the New Zealand Women’s Open.

Henderson finished the year 13th in the LPGA world rankings and sixth on the money list, earning just over $1.5 million US.

On Tuesday, Canadian Press named tennis player Denis Shapovalov, 18, Canadian male athlete of the year and winner of the Lionel Conacher Award.

With files from CP, CBC