No leads yet in death of baby girl abandoned in Calgary

Investigators continue to look for leads in the death of a new-born baby girl discovered abandoned in a Calgary grocery store parking lot on Christmas Eve.

“The cause of death is still being looked at, it’s undetermined. But we can say that through medical tests, that at some point the child was alive,” Calgary Police Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta told a news conference on Tuesday, following an autopsy on the child.

Schiavetta described the child as having a light complexion with dark hair

Seeking clues, police are going door-to-door in the northeast community of Bowness and seeking surveillance video from local businesses as they continue their search for the mother to find out the circumstances of the death.

“Investigators need to speak with her immediately to ensure that her well-being is being looked after,” Schiavetta said.

At this point, Schiavetta says, police don’t know whether the death is suspicious.

