Here's a lesson, kids. Don't use Facebook posts to threaten your ex.

Threats of not-so-pretty pics and posts leads to some unplanned downtime

Sometimes social media isn’t as liberating as it might be cracked up to be.

Ask 22-year-old Kyle Stephen Hunt of Meadows, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Hunt is going to spend the next part of his life figuring out better uses for his computer, tablet and digital phone and he’ll be doing it behind bars.

Hunt made the mistake of threatening to post nude photos of him and his former girlfriend having sex to Facebook after she broke up with him, telling his ex he’d post the photos unless she told her friends they had not separated and were trying to patch things up.

As a kicker, he also threatened to kill himself.

Judge Wayne Gorman of the Corner Brook provincial court was not amused.

“Mr. Hunt threatened to publicly release extremely intimate, personal and private photographs,” Judge Gorman said in his ruling.

“It must be appreciated that the threat to place them on Facebook adds an element of widespread public access which would not exist in other forms of extortion.”

Judge Gorman sentenced Hunt to nine months–three months more than prosecutors sought, saying had
it not been for Hunt’s clean history and future prospects it would have been a year.

The judge deducted 240 days from the jail sentence for time served, but also imposed two years’ probation.

And oh yeah, he banned Hunt from accessing his former girlfriend’s Facebook page, or posting anything about her on any social website.

