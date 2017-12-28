Animal rights activists such as Anna Pippus, seen here with a friend, are confident they have momentum on their side as their movement heads to the future. Pippus is a Vancouver-based an animal rights lawyer, strategist and activist who is Director of Farmed Animal Advocacy for Animal Justice Canada.

Animal rights activists such as Anna Pippus, seen here with a friend, are confident they have momentum on their side as their movement heads to the future. Pippus is a Vancouver-based an animal rights lawyer, strategist and activist who is Director of Farmed Animal Advocacy for Animal Justice Canada.
Photo Credit: Courtesy: Animal Justice

Canadian animal activists optimistic about the future of their cause

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 28 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Say one thing for the people in Canada’s animal rights movement–there’s no quit in any of them.

bout 50 protesters gathered along a stretch of highway east of Ottawa in March, where a lion was shot dead after it escaped its enclosure at the Papanack Zoo a week earlier. Animal rights activists say their movement is growing.
About 50 protesters gathered along a stretch of highway east of Ottawa in March, where a lion was shot dead after it escaped its enclosure at the Papanack Zoo a week earlier. Animal rights activists say their movement is growing. © CBC News

And they are scoring some hard-earned victories.

For one of the first years ever, there were no elephants in circuses in Canada and the province of Prince Edward Island banned circuses with wild animals and cancelled a pig scramble event after activists complained to authorities that chasing terrified baby pigs around a ring is illegal.

And Animal Justice Canada released an undercover exposé of the Papanack Zoo near Ottawa, prompting calls for Ontario to license and regulate zoos.

So the activists battle on in the face of apathy by many and against what they see as entrenched industries that have a lot more money and clout to defend their interests.

Legal battles are joined, but the real trick, the activists believe, is to raise consciousness about the plight of too many animals.

Consciousness, they say, will lead to more and more compassion for animal victims–whether they be laboratory rats, hemmed-in salmon, mammals in aquariums, animals in zoos, chickens confined to tiny cages, farmed animals spending their final hours in misery and abused dogs and cats.

That raised consciousness and compassion, the activists believe, can lead to legislation, furthering activist causes.

In October, animal rights activists celebrated what they called a “huge victory” in the Senate when the upper chamber’s fisheries committee voted to move forward with Bill S-203, legislation that would  ban keeping whales and dolphins in Canadian aquariums.

L95, a 20-year-old male, frolics in Nootka Sound off Vancouver Island earlier this year. Animal rights activists are bound and determined to see whales live at sea, not in aquariums.
L95, a 20-year-old male, frolics in Nootka Sound off Vancouver Island earlier this year. Animal rights activists are bound and determined to see whales live at sea, not in aquariums. © Centre for Whale Research/Dave Ellifrit

The decision came almost two years after the bill was introduced in the Senate and followed seven months of hearings by the fisheries committee and 30 years of confrontations between animal activists and Canadian aquariums, of which there are now just two–Ontario’s Marineland and British Columbia’s Vancouver Aquarium.

The bill, which was scheduled to go to the full Senate for a vote has been stalled by politics, but activists believe they have the needed votes for the legislation to pass when it does get to the Senate floor and then–if passed–moves to the House of Commons, where earlier this month, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel tabled a private member’s bill to amend the Criminal Code to close the loopholes in Canada’s laws when it comes to bestiality.

So for animal activists, the battle continues amidst growing optimism that–with the help of the Canadian public–they will prevail.

For some perspective on 2017 and a look ahead to 2018, I spoke by phone with Anna Pippus at her home in Vancouver.

Pippus is an animal rights lawyer, strategist and activist who is Director of Farmed Animal Advocacy for Animal Justice Canada.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Canadian icon Johnny Bower dies at 93

Animals, Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Canadian animal activists optimistic about the future of their cause

Economy, Education, Lifestyle

Time management for 2018

Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Society

Frigid weather is testing Canadians winter mettle

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle

Moosemeat & Marmalade: third season returns

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society, Sports

Shapovalov adds to his magical year, winning the Conacher Award

RCI | Français

Mark Hachem : raconter le Québec et le Liban en anglais sur YouTube

RCI | Español

Omar Khadr, personaje de la actualidad política en Canadá en 2017

RCI | 中文

哈萨克斯坦残疾儿童在加拿大找到了乐园

العربية | RCI

انتفاضة شعبية في كردستان العراق؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine