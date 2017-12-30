Is immigration an opportunity, an asset for Canada or just a costly burden for Canadians?
It’s a complex question to which there are no easy answers: there are so many conflicting figures, cases, ideological constructs, or simply political spin, perceptions and prejudices. All these elements can be contradictory and collide to the point of confusing reality. Find out more about these issues by consulting our dossier Immigration: benefit or Burden?, our journalistic contribution to the development of a clearer picture of immigration in Canada.
Canada should focus on selecting immigrants who meet skilled labour shortages as well as entrepreneurs and investors who will create jobs, fund infrastructure and boost innovation. Refugees are great for PR but in terms of the long-term they require much more support and guidance as many do not have the necessary educational, experience and language skills to be a success in the work place. Many have also fled situations where they require counselling and medical help. In effect many of these refugees will be wards of the state. A far more positive impact could be achieved if Canada were to fund refugee camps, shelters, hospitals and schools in neighboring countries where refugees are fleeing to in the first place such as Jordan, Lebanon, Kenya, etc. These governments have hundreds of thousands if not millions of refugees. Selecting 30,000 per year does not really make a dent in their burden and it creates a massive dent in our finances. Canada is also not a cheap country to live in so having job ready or entreprenurial individuals is key to an immigrants success as well as Canada’s long term growth,