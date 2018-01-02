High-speed internet funded for remote eastern towns

“Access to high-speed Internet is not a luxury: it’s essential,” says a news release announcing the Canadian government’s investment of $27 million to bring the service to 70 remote and rural communities in the eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Another $1.57 million will come from the provincial government and $11.5 million form other contributors.

Service to improve business and personal connections

The province’s premier said the improved access will allow residents “to become more engaged in the digital economy, seize new business opportunities, and connect with friends and family around the world.”

Last year, the nation’s telecommunications regulator, the CRTC, declared broadband internet a basic service and ordered internet providers to start boosting internet service and speeds in rural and remote areas.

At around the same time, the Canadian government announced it would invest up to half a billion dollars to provide high-speed access to 300 distant communities by 2021.