An L.A. radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer.

A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer. New technology is being developed in Ottawa to fight breast cancer, and it's showing extremely promising results.
Photo Credit: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

A new weapon against breast cancer: virus

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

There is no doubt that breast cancer is a potentially deadly disease.

It is estimated that 26,300 women and 230 men in Canada will have been diagnosed with breast cancer and almost 5000 women and 43 men will have died from the disease in 2016.

Researchers in Ottawa have been working towards reducing this tragic toll. They’ve had extremely promising results in lab tests using viruses to fight breast cancer.

John Bell (PhD, FRSC) is a senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI)  and a professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa.

Listen

What the researchers have been doing is taking viruses which pose no threat to humans in their original natural form and then modifying them genetically so they target certain cancer cells.

Professor Bell and post-doctoral researcher Marie-Claude, Bourgeois-Daigneault (lead author) have used a virus the OHRI has genetically engineered  to grow only in breast cancer cells. This not only begins to destroy a tumour but the virus initiates a reaction from the body’s own immune system.

Lead author Marie-Claude Bourgeois-Daigneault (PhD), and senior researcher professor John Bell (PhD FRSC)
Lead author Marie-Claude Bourgeois-Daigneault (PhD), and senior researcher professor John Bell © Ottaw Hospital

In their lab research on mouse models, an additional step was involved –checkpoint inhibitors-which increase the effect of the immune response.

The research was published today in the journal “Science Translational Medicine” (abstract HERE)

Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer and cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. Nearly 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed each year. To a much lesser extent, men can get brreast cancer as well.
Breast cancer is the leading type of cancer and cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. Nearly 1.4 million new cases are diagnosed each year. To a much lesser extent, men can get breast cancer as well. © CBC

The results of tests in mice with the most aggressive forms of breast cancer have been quite good with 60%-90% cure rate as have tests have also been done on human breast cancer and tumour cells.

Professor Bell says more research is ongoing with a view to developing a bank of data in order to proceed to clinical trials in humans which may begin within two or three years.

the Maraba virus as seen under electron microscope. The virus has been genetically modified by researchers to increase its effect on breast cancer cells.
The Maraba virus as seen under electron microscope. The virus has been genetically modified by researchers to target only breast cancer cells. © OHRI

He adds that the OHRI, a world leader in this area, is developing a number of similar virus and treatment technologies in the fight against other cancers, such as prostate, and lung cancer.

Funding for the research comes from organisations like the Terry Fox Foundation,  Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Canadian Institute for Health Research, and from the U.S. , the Alliance for Cell and Gene Therapy.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Science and Technology

A new weapon against breast cancer: virus

Animals, Economy, Environment, International, Science and Technology

Global warming, drier world

Economy, Lifestyle, Work & Labour

Top CEO's make more in hours than you all year

RCI | Français

Clowns Sans Frontières : des ateliers pour et par des enfants orphelins ou maltraités au Tchad

RCI | Español

Las grasas trans prohibidas en Canadá en 2018

RCI | 中文

加拿大今年为啥这么冷

العربية | RCI

مدينة كيبيك عجّت بالسيّاح من شتّى أنحاء العالم في فترة الأعياد

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine