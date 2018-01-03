Top corporate executives in Canada have already earned more this year than most Canadians annual salary.

Top corporate executives in Canada have already earned more this year than most Canadians annual salary.
Photo Credit: CBC-Marketplace

Top CEO’s make more in hours than you all year

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 3 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

New statistics show that there are many business executives in Canada who-in this first few days of the new year, have already earned far more than most Canadians do in the whole year.

In fact, by lunch time on Monday, the top 100 CEO’s in Canada had already earned more than the average yearly salary of a Canadian worker.

What’s more is that the gap is widening.

While the minimu wage in Canada varies between $11 and $14 per hour, top execs earn the equivalent of several thousand dollars per hour.
While the minimu wage across Canadian provinces varies between roughly $11 and $14 per hour, top execs earn the equivalent of several thousand dollars per hour. © CBC Marketplace

According to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, (CCPA), corporate CEO pay increased by about eight per cent between 2015 and 2016, while the average Canadian salary increased on average by a mere 0.5 per cent.

The CCPA is an independent, non-partisan think tank focussing on international trade and economic and social policies. Their annual report on CEO salaries and the wage gap is called, “Climbing Up, and Kicking Down”.

Joe Papa, CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, scored first place on CCPA’s list of the 100 top-earning CEOs in Canada.
Joe Papa, CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, scored first place on CCPA’s list of the 100 top-earning CEOs in Canada. (C © Christinne Muschi/Reuters
To put that into perspective, by 10:57 a.m. on January 2, Canada’s 100  richest CEOs have already made what the average Canadian worker will make all year. CEOs used to have to work into the late afternoon to meet that milestone. Now they will have received the average Canadian income by the time they have had a second morning coffee. If the trend continues, in future years the richest CEOs may make the average worker’s income before most people have gotten to work. D Macdonald- CCPA

In this 11th annual CCPA report it noted that the average Canadian earns about $49,738, whereas the average of the top 100 CEO’s in Canada is $10.4 million or over 200 times more than the average pay of Canadians, or well over 300 times more than those making minimum wage. In the province of Ontario, the minimum wage is currently $14 per hour.

Canada’s corporate executives were among the loudest critics of a new fifteen dollar minimum wage in provinces like Ontario and Alberta, meanwhile the highest paid among them were raking in record-breaking earnings,” D Macdonald- CCPA
Donald Walker, CEO of Magna, the largest auto parts supplier in N. America, was one of the highest paid CEO’s in Canada last year at over $28 million in income, stocks, bonus, and benefits
Donald Walker, CEO of Magna Int’l, the largest auto parts supplier in N. America, was one of the highest paid CEO’s in Canada last year at over $28 million in income, stocks, bonus, and benefits © Chris Young/CP

David Macdonald, senior economist with the CCPA and author of the report says salaries make up only a small portion of the overall income and worth of CEO’s.  This includes such things as bonuses, stock options, share grants and  other benefits.

Huge salary increase at the top, the middle actually earning less.

Topping the list was drug company exec Joseph Papa with a total compensation worth $83 million.  Second was Magna chief Donald Walker at $28.6 million, and third was Guy Lawrence of Rogers Communication at $24.6 million.

The report noted that because of the meagre salary increase for average Canadians, once inflation is taken into account, their income has actually fallen.

Additional information –sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Lifestyle, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Lifestyle, Work & Labour

Top CEO's make more in hours than you all year

Arts and Entertainment, Education, Health, Indigenous, International, Science and Technology, Society

Emma Mogus keeps trying to make the world a better place

Environment, International, Science and Technology, Society

Rescuers free beached whale in Nova Scotia

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Montreal ban on single-use plastic bags is up and running

RCI | Français

Bond explosif du salaire minimum en Ontario : une affaire à rebondissements

RCI | Español

¡Tú elección, nuestra promesa!

RCI | 中文

多伦多两个好心人租旅馆让无家可归者躲避严寒

العربية | RCI

ما الخيارات المتاحة أمام الفلسطينيين بعد التطورات المتعلقة بالقدس؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine