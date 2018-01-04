An RCAF CF-188 Hornet (top/foreground), currently deployed on Operation Reassurance- in support of NATO enhanced air policing, and a Romanian MiG 21 complete a flypast at the Romanian 86th Air Force Base open house in Borcea, Romania, on October 14, 2017.

An RCAF CF-18 Hornet (top), deployed on Operation Reassurance- in support of NATO enhanced air policing, and a Romanian MiG 21 complete a flypast at the Romanian 86th Air Force Base open house in Borcea, Romania, on October 14, 2017. The Canadian jets will be back in Canada today after completing their four month NATO mission
Photo Credit: Sergeant Daren Kraus, RP14-2017-0078-20

Canadian fighters finish Romanian mission

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Not a “show of force”, a Canadian contingent of jet fighters was more a demonstration of NATO co-operation as well as being visible response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The mission by Canadian planes and personnel, which is now ended, involved augmenting Romania’s air force and supplementing NATO’s overall detect and deterrence capability.

Commander of 409 Tactical Fighter squadron, 4 Wing, based in Cold Lake, Alberta, L.Col Mark Hickey is Air Task Force  (ATF) Commander for the mission. I reached him in Romania.

Listen

Called Op Reassurance, the Canadian mission involved four CF-18 fighter jets, and between 135 to170 personnel including pilots, maintenance trades,  engineers,  and a variety of other support requirement personnel.

Constanta, Romania. August 31, 2017 – Lieutenant-General Ruben C. Garcia Servert, Commander CAOC Torrejon, presents a NATO certificate to Lieutenant-Colonel Mark Hickey, Air Task Force Romania Commander, during the NATO *Mission Ready* Certification Ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.
Constanta, Romania. August 31, 2017 – Lieutenant-General Ruben C. Garcia Servert, Commander CAOC Torrejon, presents a NATO certificate to Lieutenant-Colonel Mark Hickey, Air Task Force Romania Commander, during the NATO *Mission Ready* Certification Ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania © Sergeant Daren Kraus

While Canadian planes have been on cooperative training exercises with the Romanians in the past, an added factor in this deployment was an air policing task. To monitor and intercept any Russian incursion into Romanian airspace.

For security reasons it was not revealed if any such interceptions were necessary, but  LCol Hickey said that in all training exercises, the aircrew were always ready to intervene if needed.

Canadian CF-18’s in formation with Romanian MiG-21’s
Canadian CF-18’s in formation with Romanian MiG-21’s © CF Combat Camera

The four-month mission ended in December, and the Canadian planes are due back in Canada today, after a long flight and series of stop overs along the way, and involving air-to-air refueling as they made the long trip back across the ocean.

While flying operations with the pilots and planes of other forces gave new training to everyone, another important aspect was inter-activity in air traffic control, the first time Canadians and Romanians have worked together in the control centre in Bucharest.

Bucharest, Romania. December 1, 2017 – Air Task Force Romania personnel, on Operation REASSURANCE in support of NATO enhanced Air Policing, march through the Arch of Triumph during the Romanian National Day Parade.
Bucharest, Romania. December 1, 2017 – Air Task Force Romania personnel, on Operation REASSURANCE in support of NATO enhanced Air Policing, march through the Arch of Triumph during the Romanian National Day Parade. © Sergeant Daren Kraus)

Inter-force trust among NATO allies is vital and activities such as this help to cement that trust, cooperation, and coordination of differing styles and methods into  a more unified and cohesive whole.

There have been concerns about Russian electronic interference activities such as spam emails, “fake news” and other confusing or contradictory postings on social media as experienced by Canadian Forces in Poland and  Ukraine, but L.Col. Hickey says the ATF has not experienced any of these kinds of issues during their deployment in Romania.

The Canadians also had to cope with an 8,000 kilometre supply chain, which has led to new insights in logistics supply as technicians strove to keep the ageing CF-18s airworthy and ready for daily operations on the mission.

Corporal Sean Adel, Corporal Matt Seguin and Master Corporal Chad Peacey transport the aircraft engine to the CF-188 Hornet aircraft for installation, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Constanta, Romania during Operation REASSURANCE, September 23, 2017.
Corporal Sean Adel, Corporal Matt Seguin and Master Corporal Chad Peacey transport the aircraft engine to the CF-188 Hornet aircraft for installation, at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Constanta, Romania during Operation REASSURANCE, September 23, 2017. © Sergeant Daren Kraus RP14-2017-0050-06

The lessons learned will lead to improved methods and policies on future long distance missions. LCol Hickey says some of that knowledge is being applied even now as personnel and equipment are well in the process of re-deployment back to Canada.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, Politics

Canadian fighters finish Romanian mission

Economy, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Booze warning label experiment abruptly ends

Arts and Entertainment, Health, Lifestyle, Sports

Beer Yoga: combining spirit with the spiritual

RCI | Français

Pour Marien Landry, la retraite rime avec « construire des écoles au Guatemala »

RCI | Español

Aumento del salario mínimo provocaría pérdida de 60.000 empleos afirma el Banco de Canadá

RCI | 中文

罗马生菜在北美导致两人死亡，吃的时候要小心

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: هل من تصحيح أو انفجار فقاعة "دوت كوم" جديدة؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine