Theatre director, producer and actor Albert Schultz says he will ‘vehemently’ defend himself against allegations of sexual harassment.

Theatre director, producer and actor Albert Schultz says he will ‘vehemently’ defend himself against allegations of sexual harassment.
Photo Credit: Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Actresses allege theatre icon is a serial sexual predator

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Four women have filed sexual and harassment lawsuits against Albert Schultz, a founding artistic director of the Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto and a powerful player in Canada’s theatre community. These are not criminal suits but civil charges levelled against him personally and against the theatre company.

The four allege Schultz groped them, exposed his genitals and otherwise sexually humiliated them starting in 2000 and over the following decade. The company has asked Schultz to step down pending an investigation. Four other of the company’s artists have expressed their support for the complainants and have resigned until such time as Schultz has no role with the company.

For his part, Schultz says he will defend himself “vehemently.”

Albert Schultz has agreed to step down from Soulpepper Theatre Company while it investigates allegations against him.
Albert Schultz has agreed to step down from Soulpepper Theatre Company while it investigates allegations against him. © Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Precarious work makes actors vulnerable

Prof. Michelle MacArthur of University of Windsor’s School of Dramatic Art called the women brave for taking legal action and said she was not surprised because she had heard “murmurings” about the behaviour of the accused. She said she and others in the theatre world were disgusted by the descriptions of the alleged behaviour and that there was much support for the women.

Listen

MacArthur said there are many factors making Canadian actors vulnerable including the precarious nature of the work: “Often…actors will go contract to contract. They’re always looking for the next job. In Canada, we have a very dynamic and exciting theatre community, a large theatre community, but in some ways it feels small in that a lot of people know each other. So, I think there’s a fear in speaking out when things happen.”

‘The power dynamic was extreme,’ say lawyers

At a news conference, lawyers for the complainants said “the power was dynamic was extreme” and actors were taught very early on that they in order to succeed in theatre they would have to suffer in silence or be blacklisted.

Reporters asked why it took so long for the actors to file their complaints. They noted that complaints made against Hollywood giant Harvey Weinstein recently sparked discussion about their own situations. That appears to have given them courage to speak out against what they say was a toxic environment.

MacArthur says the Canadian theatre community can’t help but be influenced by what goes on in the U.S. and that it must now work to find its own solutions to allegations of sexual harassment in this workplace.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Military, Politics

Canadian fighters finish Romanian mission

Economy, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Booze warning label experiment abruptly ends

Arts and Entertainment, Health, Lifestyle, Sports

Beer Yoga: combining spirit with the spiritual

RCI | Français

Pour Marien Landry, la retraite rime avec « construire des écoles au Guatemala »

RCI | Español

Aumento del salario mínimo provocaría pérdida de 60.000 empleos afirma el Banco de Canadá

RCI | 中文

罗马生菜在北美导致两人死亡，吃的时候要小心

العربية | RCI

الأسواق المالية: هل من تصحيح أو انفجار فقاعة "دوت كوم" جديدة؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine