Learning to speak on the spot effectively can be learned by anyone, according to a new book.

Learning to speak on the spot effectively can be learned by anyone, according to a new book.

Speaking spontaneously requires preparation, says author

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The ability to speak well on the spot is a valuable tool in business, but in other settings too, but many people are not comfortable speaking spontaneously. A new book called Impromptu: Leading the Moment offers to help readers “think on their feet and respond eloquently in every situation.”

‘Winging it is wrong,’ says author

Author and communications executive Judith Humphrey says it may sound contradictory, but the best way to speak spontaneously is to prepare: “The whole concept of winging it is wrong. When you wing it you can’t be sure of what you’re going to say. You can’t be sure whether you’re going to be right or wrong or whether you’re going to offend somebody or not, or whether you’re going to read the room properly.

“So, the whole book is really about preparing to be spontaneous.”

Listen
Doing research and knowing the subject is key to being a good speaker, says author.
Doing research and knowing the subject is key to being a good speaker, says author.

‘Know the subject’

First, Humphrey says the speaker must know the subject and she suggests he or she master the content. Next, she says speakers must prepare key messages they want to transmit.  The book offers a template to help people construct a plan they can use to organize their thinking on the spot.

The book offers examples from well-known figures in history like former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and U.S. civil rights leader martin Luther King. She analyses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s speaking abilities and offers comprehensive lists of dos and don’ts.

Book offers examples of the best and worst speaking on the spot.
Book offers examples of the best and worst speaking on the spot.
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Animals, Environment, Science and Technology

Coral reefs have not enough time to recover: study

International, Military, Politics

Canadian fighters finish Romanian mission

Economy, Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, Society

Booze warning label experiment abruptly ends

RCI | Français

Pour Marien Landry, la retraite rime avec « construire des écoles au Guatemala »

RCI | Español

Aumento del salario mínimo provocaría pérdida de 60.000 empleos afirma el Banco de Canadá

RCI | 中文

无人驾驶轮船要出现在五大湖了

العربية | RCI

تطور مبيعات السيارات في كندا سنة 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine