Cree Chief Poundmaker.

Cree Chief Poundmaker. The Cree of Saskatchewan are concerned about his portrayal in a video game without their input
Photo Credit: wikipedia

Indigenous group unhappy with video game

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The internationally popular strategy video game series “Civilization” published by Take Two Interactive Software (owner of 2K Games)  is about to release Sid Meier’s latest version called “Civilization VI: Rise and Fall”.

This latest version involves the Cree aboriginals under Chief Poundmaker an actual historical figure and it is to be released next month. However, it is running into some opposition from the Cree themselves.

Chief Poundmaker as portrayed in the video game, and an actual photo of the Cree leader
Chief Poundmaker as portrayed in the video game, and an archival photo of the Cree leader © YouTube/ U Saskatchewan Library

In the game, players develop land and trade routes, create new technologies, and of course fight against other players in the game as they expand their territory at the expense of rival civilisations, or “barbarians” in an attempt at domination.

Milton Tootoosis, an elected headman-councillor with the Poundmaker Cree Nation is upset at the way the Cree are portrayed and that a private company will profit from the Cree story and an iconic leader.

Cree Chief Poundmaker.
Cree Chief Poundmaker. He tried diplomacy in dealing with the military and expansionist goals of settlers, but was jailed when he couldn’t fully control his starving warriors. © wikipedia

Even though he says the depiction of Chief Poundmaker is largely positive he says it is another example of “cultural appropriation”.

Quoted by the Canadian Press he says, “We are challenging any individuals or groups that have taken into their possession artifacts – or stories in this case – for commercial purposes and for profit without consulting our community”.

Poundmaker tried to balance aggression against European expansion into Saskatchewan and elsewhere  with diplomacy even as his people were starving as the bison they depended on were being wiped out by European hunters, and settlers He was arrested for treason and spent almost a year in prison before being released due to poor health. He died just a few months later in July 1886.

YouTube trailer for the upcoming release in February

Tootoosis says the game developers should have consulted with the band elders before proceeding, adding that a letter may be sent requesting consultation and possible modifications.

Qouted in the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix he also suggest the band may have to use copyright law to protect the Poundmaker name, images, and narratives about the Chief.

Also quoted is Floyd Favel, curator of the Poundmaker museum. He says First Nations people have to take control of their own history.  “With appropriation that’s done without dialogue with our people and commercial ventures without the input or consultation with our people, our community, our historians, our experts, that one I don’t agree with in regards to this video game”.

Although he has concerns, Tootoosis says the game may inspire people to learn more about the Plains Cree and true history.

additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in History, Indigenous, Politics, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, Indigenous, Politics, Sports

Indigenous group unhappy with video game

Animals, Environment, Science and Technology

Coral reefs have not enough time to recover: study

RCI | Français

Mettre ou ne pas mettre les photos de nos enfants sur Facebook?

RCI | Español

¿Por qué algunas personas detestan el cilantro?

RCI | 中文

为什么受到性侵犯的女性更多使用民事诉讼， 而非刑事指控

العربية | RCI

الهجوم على حميميم: هل يمكن أن تصبح سوريا أفغانستان جديدة للروس؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine