Asylum seekers line up to enter Olympic Stadium Friday, August 4, 2017 near Montreal, Quebec. The federal government’s contingency plans for a new surge of asylum seekers at the border this winter could be put to the test with the pending decision on the fate of 200,000 Salvadorans.

Asylum seekers line up to enter Olympic Stadium Friday, August 4, 2017 near Montreal, Quebec. The federal government’s contingency plans for a new surge of asylum seekers at the border this winter could be put to the test with the pending decision on the fate of 200,000 Salvadorans.
Photo Credit: PC / Paul Chiasson

Canada prepares for potential wave of Salvadoran asylum seekers

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 8 January, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The federal government is bracing for a new surge of asylum seekers at the border this winter as the Trump administration is expected to rule Monday that hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans living in the United States as “temporary” immigrants since 2001 must return to their country.

Last year the Trump administration decided to stop renewing Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for 59,000 Haitians and 5,300 Nicaraguans residing in the U.S. for decades, sending thousands of people scrambling to cross the northern border illegally to claim asylum in Canada.

Now, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is expected to make the same decision for an estimated 200,000 Salvadorans covered under the same program.

While they could be given more than one year to return, the decision would uproot tens of thousands of families with deep roots in the United States, including tens of thousands of children born in the U.S. who are therefore American citizens.

The Salvadorans were granted temporary resident status in early 2001 after two huge earthquakes rocked El Salvador.

They represent the largest population covered by the temporary protected status program and the potential for them and other Central Americans to come to Canada was flagged in briefing notes by Canadian diplomats in the U.S. earlier this year, following a surge of Haitian asylum seekers showing up at the border.

A group of asylum seekers raise their hands as they approach RCMP officers while crossing the Canadian border Friday, August 4, 2017 from Champlain, N.Y.
A group of asylum seekers raise their hands as they approach RCMP officers while crossing the Canadian border Friday, August 4, 2017 from Champlain, N.Y. © PC/Ryan Remiorz

The Haitians began arriving even before a final decision had been made on their temporary status and the surge — upwards of 200 people a day in the summer months — saw the Liberal government scramble to mount a response.

Temporary shelters were set up at the Quebec-New York border and dozens of RCMP, border and immigration officials were dispatched to the area to manage the situation.

At the same time, plans were drawn up for a longer-term response to the situation should another major surge materialize.

Winterized trailers were purchased and are now in use at the Lacolle, Quebec, crossing. A contingency plan — the details of which have not been made public — remains at the ready.

A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale suggested it’s not being rolled out quite yet.

“The volume of irregular border crossers at Lacolle recently has been comparable to the levels we’ve seen this fall,” Scott Bardsley said in an email to the Canadian Press.

Just over 1,500 people in total crossed illegally into Canada in November, down from 5,530 in August. But the November numbers are still comparatively high — in January 2017, only 315 people crossed.

Asylum seekers will have to prove that they have a valid refugee claim in Canada in front of the Immigration and Refugee Board, officials said. And if the board determines that the asylum claim is unfounded, the failed refugee claimants will be deported, officials said.

With files from The Canadian Press and AFP

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Canada prepares for potential wave of Salvadoran asylum seekers
  1. Roxann Gifford says:
    8 January 2018 at 12 h 52 min

    With a hundred thousand more asylum seekers crashing the
    borders in 2018, it’s bye bye Trudeau next time!

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Science and Technology

Ozone hole: international cooperation works

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Sports

Kilts-winter-ice skating: Scottish-Canadians celebrate winter and heritage

RCI | Français

Le CuddleCot: un berceau du dernier « au revoir » à un poupon décédé

RCI | Español

Ontario intensifica medidas para el cumplimiento del aumento del salario mínimo

RCI | 中文

加拿大移民部开始接受2018年父母团聚类移民申请，为时一月

العربية | RCI

إيران: الحركة الاحتجاجية إلى أين؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine