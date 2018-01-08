Canadian, first non-European to reach podium at ski event

Cross-country skier Alex Harvey finished third overall on Sunday making him the first non-European to reach the podium at the Tour de Ski in Cavalese, Italy. Harvey finished in a time of 30:22.7 in the seventh stage behind Dario Cologna of Switzerland and Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway.

‘Number one achievement’

“I think on paper this may not be as big as winning world championships, but for me in terms of satisfaction, this is the number one achievement in my career,” said Harvey, as reported by Canadian Press. “To be steady throughout 10 days of skiing, and never really have a bad day, that gives me huge satisfaction.”

Alex Harvey was already pretty happy and practicing air guitar on Saturday before the race finished. © Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE

Tiny skier

Harvey is the son of cross-country ski legend Pierre Harvey. He grew up near the ski resort of Mont Sainte-Anne in the province of Quebec. He has been skiing for as long as he remembers, says his team website. At the age of three, his parents would put him on skis for 15 minutes and then place him in a baby glider while they skied the trails.

He will now rest awhile before resuming training for the Olympics in South Korea in February.

That’s not all

Harvey is also a member of the Quebec Provincial Cycling Team.