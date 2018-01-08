Falun Gong supporters protest a visit by Chinese President Hu Jintao outside the Chinese consulate on Granville Street in Vancouver in September 2005.

Falun Gong supporters protest a visit by Chinese President Hu Jintao outside the Chinese consulate on in Vancouver in 2005. Being identified at such a protest can lead to intimidation reprisals
Photo Credit: Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press

Intimidation against Chinese-Canadian human rights activists

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 8 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

A new report says that Chinese-Canadians who speak out about human rights issues in China face a variety of threats allegedly instigated by Chinese officials.

The report was prepared in part by Amnesty International Canada, part of a 15-member coalition  of organizations concerned about human rights in China.

Alex Neve is Secretary-General of Amnesty International Canada.

Listen
Alex Neve, Secretary-General of Amnesty International Canada.
Alex Neve, Secretary-General of Amnesty International Canada. © Radio-Canada

The intimidation seems to take a variety of forms. These range from veiled threats against family and relatives still living in China, to attempts to destroy reputations,  false information on emails sent in the name of organisations like Falun Gong, disruption of Chinese human rights demonstrations and more.

The coali

World beauty pageant contestant, Canadian Anastasi Lin said her father in China had been harrassed, and she was prevented from entering the country in 2015 for the Miss World Pageant.
World beauty pageant contestant, Canadian Anastasi Lin said her father in China had been harrassed, and she was prevented from entering the country in 2015 for the Miss World Pageant because of human rights comments, and as a practising Falun Gong. © Chris Helgren/Reuters

tion report has been sent to Canadian government officials but was not made public due to privacy concerns of several people cited in the report.

Neve says a redacted report may soon be released.

The report indicates that the intimidation is having a “significant chilling effect” on those who speak out about the human rights situation in China, Taiwan, or Tibet or the political situation in the latter two countries.

June 2016: During a press conference in Ottawa China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi angrily lashed out at a Canadian journalist who asked a question about human rights in China.
June 2016: During a press conference in Ottawa China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi angrily lashed out at a Canadian journalist who asked a question about human rights in China. © Justin Tang/Canadian Press

People and groups in Canada targeted by the intimidation and threats often belong to the Chinese Uyghur Muslim minority, Tibetans, Taiwanese,  and the Falun Gong members and organisation. The Falun Gong was banned in China in 1999. Members here say that more than 3,000 members in China have died in prison or from abuse.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau’s trip to China in September 2016. The government is eager to improve trade relations with China,. balancing trade against human rights has always been difficult for Canadian leaders.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Trudeau’s trip to China in September 2016. The government is eager to improve trade relations with China,. balancing trade against human rights has always been difficult for Canadian leaders. © (Adrian Wyld/Associated Press

Canadian beauty contestant Anastasia Lin, a Falun Gong practioner who has spoken out about human rights abuse, was barred from entering China for a Miss World competition in 2015, and in 2016 was sidelined and barely seen. A text message from her Chinese father asked her to stop speaking out about human rights or he and other relative would suffer.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Science and Technology

Ozone hole: international cooperation works

Arts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Sports

Kilts-winter-ice skating: Scottish-Canadians celebrate winter and heritage

RCI | Français

Le CuddleCot: un berceau du dernier « au revoir » à un poupon décédé

RCI | Español

Ontario intensifica medidas para el cumplimiento del aumento del salario mínimo

RCI | 中文

加拿大移民部开始接受2018年父母团聚类移民申请，为时一月

العربية | RCI

إيران: الحركة الاحتجاجية إلى أين؟

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine