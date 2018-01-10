Breastfeeding or bottle-feeding a baby while on a smartphone interferes with bonding and brain development in the baby.
Photo Credit: Reuters

Breastfeeding with a smartphone not smart

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Breastfeeding or bottle-feeding an infant while on a smartphone can be bad for both mother and baby.

This was one of several findings revealed in an article in last weekend’s Globe and Mail newspaper by Eric Andrew-Gee.

Under the provocative query, “Your smartphone is making you stupid, antisocial and unhealthy. So why can’t you put it down?” Andrew-Gee outlines some of the emerging research into the many effects of the ubiquitous use of smartphones.

Some of the most surprising findings were the changes in family life.

How important that gaze is…

Catherine Steiner-Adair, a clinical psychologist and research associate in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, co-authoured a book in 2013 titled, ‘The Big Disconnect’.

She had interviewed 1,000 children from the ages of 4 to 18 and heard that many of them no longer run to greet parents at the door, because so often the parents enter on the phone, leaving the children waiting to be acknowledged.

“To children, the feeling is often one of endless frustration, fatigue and loss.” Andrew-Gee quotes Steiner-Adair.

But even more alarming is the damage the distraction can cause to the mother-baby bond created in nursing and feeding an infant, that is understood to provide the emotional framework for life.

“Try to remember with most times that you’re feeding baby that you’re really interacting at a soul level”

Attie Sandink is a registered nurse and lactation consultant and educator in Burlington, Ontario, just 50 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

One of the pioneers in lactation consulting, she has helped and supported women in breastfeeding, and early family life for over thirty years.

She explains what is going on physiologically and emotionally when the parent looks at the baby.

“If the mother is gazing in the eye, and the baby is feeding back and gazing again, what’s happening is there is a co-regulation of both mom and baby and they’re stimulating each other positively in a feedback that really brings them together.”

Breastfeeding or bottle-feeding an infant is an eye to eye bonding experience: leave the smartphone out of it researchers advise. © Getty Images/Mireya Acierto

Sandink says we all know this feeleing.

“We all sort of thrive on that reassurance when we look in each other’s eyes.”

Researchers investigating what’s happening in infant brains are cautioning against what Andrew-Gee describes in his piece as “digital drift”. They stress the importance of the parents’ gaze.

“Really what the eyes do, is the gazing is the nervous system of the brain stimulating back and forth behaviour, so there’s a neuro-connection and it’s really called the social nervous system.” Sandink explains.

“So there’s an integration of all the nerves, especially five specific cranial nerves, and one of them is the Vagus nerve, and that really helps the baby, as well as the mother, to self-regulate and to synchronise the brain waves which they really need to support each other.”

Attie Sandink is careful not to make mothers feel bad, and understands the social isolation that can often come with a newborn.

She advises mothers to limit smartphone activity when feeding their babies.

“Try to remember with most times that you’re feeding baby that you’re really interacting at a soul level or at an eye-to-eye level,” she encourages new mothers.

“If the baby’s awake, that’s the time the baby’s looking for that Vagal response and that leads to reassurance and a feeling of safety and security in that mother-baby relationship, which works with the dad as well.” says Sandink.

With files from the Globe & Mail and CBC

Share
Posted in Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Fire and Fury: the Canadian edition

Health, International, Society

Breastfeeding with a smartphone not smart

Arts and Entertainment, International

Michel Lepire, master ice-sculptor, dies in Quebec City

RCI | Français

Frantz Saintellemy : redonner au quartier où il a grandi en y aidant les « mingrantrepreneur »

RCI | Español

Música y pintura para el día más deprimente del año

RCI | 中文

加拿大特种部队要多招女兵

العربية | RCI

تونس: الاحتجاج على ارتفاع الأسعار تشوبه أعمال عنف ونهب

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine