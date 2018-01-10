'Fire and Fury' by Professor Randall Hansen. of the University of Toronto, in the author's right hand, along with the other book by American Michael Wolff.
Photo Credit: CBC

Fire and Fury: the Canadian edition

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, is the title of the provocative new book about the first year of the Trump administration.

Journalist Michael Wolff. has been touring and doing interviews and signings as his book sells out across much of North America.

In the meantime, a professor at the University of Toronto has emerged into the spotlight for his book, with a similar title, published 10 years ago.

Fire and Fury writer Professor Randall Hansen says he hopes his book will allow people to reflect on the morality of war. © CBC/supplied by Randall Hansen

Professor Randall Hansen, the interim director of the Munk School of Global Affairs, appeared on CBC News Network’s morning program with host, Heather Hiscox.

“It’s a story of the bombing of Germany during World War II from the perspective of civilians and it’s a reflection on the morality of that bombing”, Hansen told Hiscox about his book.

‘Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany 1942 – 1945″ is the full title of the book that was published ten years ago.

Critically acclaimed and nominated at the time for a Governor General’s Award in Canada, Hansen’s book sold about 15,000 copies.

Last Friday that changed.

Hansen says he was at a conference in Washington with colleagues when all the talk of the new American book with the same title was erupting.

During dinner that evening after a glass of wine he joked about the situation.

Later in the evening, following a second glass of wine, Hansen went on the Amazon site to discover that his book, had been swept up in the frenzy of sales as well.

Finding it then in three best-seller lists Hansen tweeted:

“Incredibly, sales of my https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Bombing-Germany-1942-1945/dp/045122759X/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1515215682&sr=8-2&keywords=fire+and+fury  have increased. Will I owe a larger royalty cheque to Bannon & Trump? If so, the irony will know no limits.

The following morning was even more astounding, as he was fielding interview requests of his own, from major publications around the world.

Sales had continued to soar after his tweet had gone viral.

While he does not know yet how many copies have been sold, Hansen says he’s not concerned about the sales.

“What I hope will happen, is that at a moment in which we have this demagogue, this unstable demagogue in the White House threatening war, the people who read my book will reflect on the morality of war, and above all the horrific consequences of war for civilians.”

He went on to say that, “If that happens, this will have all, not only been fun, it would have been worth it.”

With files from CBC

