The Sir John's Public House in downtown Kingston Ontario, Aug 2017. The name has been changed to make it "safe" for all Canadians
What’s in a name? A heavy historical burden

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 10 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Important historical figures targeted for tarnished past

He was the “Father of Confederation” and fought years of very hard political battles to create Canada.

But now there’s a stain on his name. Sir John A Macdonald has in the past few years been targeted for his role in creating the tragic “residential school system”. This has since been classed as a form of cultural genocide against indigenous people in Canada.

Sir John A Macdonald, founder of Canada and first Prime Minister. Some say in spite of that his reputation is irretrievably tarnished for his role in creating indigenouse *residential schools* and a ’cultural genocide*.
Sir John A Macdonald, founder of Canada and first Prime Minister. Some say in spite of that his reputation is irretrievably tarnished for his role in creating indigenouse *residential schools* and a 'cultural genocide*.

In just the latest move, a popular pub in Kingston Ontario has decided to change its name. Sir John’s Public House was so named as it’s located in the actual former law offices of Canada’s founder who practised there from 1849 to 1860,  Going forward it will be simply, “the Public House”.

Owner Paul Fortier said the change is in reaction to complaints by some customers including local indigenous people.

Another view of Sir John’s Public House, the sign was changed on Tuesday, removing reference to Sif John A Macdonald, founder of Canada, and who practised law in this very Kingston, Ontario, building in the mid 1800s
Another view of Sir John's Public House, the sign was changed on Tuesday, removing reference to Sif John A Macdonald, founder of Canada, and who practised law in this very Kingston, Ontario, building in the mid 1800s

He said they will still be glad to talk about the building and a bust of Macdonald inside will remain, but the name was removed to make it a “safe” place for all customers.

The John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Montreal was vandalized Nov 2017 prior to a large demonstration Sunday by anti-racist groups in the city
The John A. Macdonald statue in downtown Montreal was vandalized Nov 2017 prior to a large demonstration Sunday by anti-racist groups in the city

The move to remove names and statues from public buildings in Canada has mostly been in connection with historical figures relations with indigenous peoples.

Besides Macdonald, other important historical names now deemed tarnished include former minister of public works, and one of the founders of Confederation Sir Hector-Louis Langevin; Edward Cornwallis –founder of Halifax, and Egerton Ryerson, one of the country’s earliest and most influential educators.

