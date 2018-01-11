French explorer Alban Michon plans travel 1,500 kilometres from the hamlet of Kugluktuk to the village of Resolute Bay in Nunavut, in the Canadian Arctic.

French explorer Alban Michon plans travel 1,500 kilometres from the hamlet of Kugluktuk to the village of Resolute Bay in Nunavut, in the Canadian Arctic.
Photo Credit: AndyParant.com

French explorer plans to ski and dive along Northwest Passage

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 11 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

French explorer Alban Michon plans a solo skiing and diving expedition along part of the fabled Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago to raise awareness of risks facing the fragile northern environment due to climate change.

The Northwest Passage or rather the passages (there are several possible routes through the archipelago) connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans  and has become increasingly ice-free during summer months, attracting a growing number of ships taking the polar shortcut.

The 2017 was a busy shipping season in the Canadian Arctic that saw 31 complete and 14 partial transits through the Northwest Passage.

Michon said he hopes to highlight the risks of environmental damage posed by the increased shipping activity in the Northwest Passage, including the risk of catastrophic oil spills.

Michon plans to begin his 1,500-kilometre journey in early March, 2018 and is set to finish some two months later. Michon will travel from the hamlet of Kugluktuk to the village of Resolute Bay in Nunavut.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the Northwest Passage on August 9, 2016. A path of open water can be traced almost the entire distance from the Amundsen Gulf to Baffin Bay, encountering a scattering of broken ice just east of Victoria Island.
The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of the Northwest Passage on August 9, 2016. A path of open water can be traced almost the entire distance from the Amundsen Gulf to Baffin Bay, encountering a scattering of broken ice just east of Victoria Island. © NASA Earth Observatory

He will be tracing the route of Norwegian explorer Roald Engelbregt Gravning Amundsen who, with his crew, became the first European to cross the Northwest Passage following a journey of more than three years in 1906.

Michon will be equipped with a pair of skis and two sleds, which will allow him to carry the 180kg of material needed for the expedition. When the conditions permit, Michon also plans to use a kite to move around.

Throughout his mission, Alban will also collect samples and data. He will analyse planktons, collect ground measurements of the atmosphere and aerosols, and, study brain reactivity in this extreme environment.

“This expedition is not adventure for adventure’s sake, or about physical strength or being alone for three months. It is an exploration at the service of science and the general public,” Michon said in a statement. 

Upon his return he will work with laboratories and academic institutions to present the expedition’s scientific findings, he said.

Michon will have to look out for polar bears during his 1,500-kilometre trek and dives along the Northwest Passage. The majestic Arctic predators are excellent swimmers and can kilometres of open water.
Michon will have to look out for polar bears during his 1,500-kilometre trek and dives along the Northwest Passage. The majestic Arctic predators are excellent swimmers and can cover kilometres of open water. © Photo courtesy of Alban Michon

Michon also plans to produce a film, a commemorative book, a photo exhibition and present at conferences, to share his experiences with a wider audience.

“The expedition will bring unique moments, moments which may not exist in a few years’ time,” Michon said. “We need to do it now before it’s too late so we can share the adventure with the general public. It’s important to share the values of these expeditions and the environmental message. When something is beautiful, we have a stronger desire to preserve it.”

Michon is a veteran Arctic explorer and diver.

In 2010, he was part of the Deepsea Under The Pole team, spending 45 days at the North Pole and diving under Arctic ice floes. Two years later, he completed a 51-day, 1000-kilometre expedition by sea kayak, diving under icebergs along the east coast of Greenland.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics

Fire and Fury: the Canadian edition

RCI | Français

Tout premier colloque « Vivre ensemble en entreprise » au collège de Maisonneuve à Montréal ce mardi 16 janvier

RCI | Español

Batalla de generaciones en la Armada canadiense: triunfan los jóvenes y el wifi

RCI | 中文

严寒天气仍有非法难民冒死越境进入加拿大，被严重冻伤

العربية | RCI

العراق وتحديات المياه مع جارتيْه القويتيْن تركيا وإيران

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine