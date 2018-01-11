Mystery donation is largest ever for mental health

Canada’s largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital has just received a 100-million-dollar anonymous donation. This is the largest-ever Canadian donation for mental health and will be dedicated to finding the causes and cures for mental illness.

Over six million Canadians affected

Mental illness affects more than 6.7 million Canadians and is the world’s leading cause of disability, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto. It says that by the time Canadians reach the age of 40, one in two have, or have had, a mental illness.

Donor has seen ‘devastating impact’

“I have seen the devastating impact of mental illness on individuals and their families; I want to provide support to the next generation of researchers and scientists to pursue the research that will directly transform care. In order to enable quantum leaps forward, this gift will also support high-risk, high-reward research,” said the donor in a news release.

CAMH says it will use the money to create a Discovery fund to address the challenges of diagnosis, prevention and treatment of mental illness.