The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax, N.S. on Thursday June 29, 2017.

The container ship Zim Antwerp arrives in Halifax, N.S. on Thursday June 29, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stringer

Ottawa drops vessel speed limit requirement meant to protect endangered right whales

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 12 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The federal government has lifted the mandatory speed limit for large vessels going through the Gulf of St. Lawrence, saying there have been no recent sightings of the endangered North Atlantic right whales the slowdown in marine traffic was intended to protect.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau also argued the measure was needed to “ensure ships can maintain manoeuverability in winter conditions and for the safety of those operating in Canadian waters.”

Ottawa ordered the mandatory speed restriction for vessels 20 metres or more to a maximum of 10 knots in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence in August 2017, following the unprecedented deaths of 12 right whales in the gulf.

The 2017 was a particularly deadly year for North Atlantic right whales, a population that now only numbers around 450: there were 17 whale deaths – 12 in Canada and five in the U.S. – due to vessel strikes and entanglements in fishing gear.

A dead North Atlantic right whale is shown in this undated handout image in the River of Ponds area in western Newfoundland.
A dead North Atlantic right whale is shown in this undated handout image in the River of Ponds area in western Newfoundland. © PC/HO

Garneau said since the introduction of the speed limit, Transport Canada has issued 13 penalties for alleged non-compliance of the temporary mandatory slowdown and several cases are under review by the department’s marine safety and security inspectors.

“Our government took forceful action in response to the whale deaths in the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” Garneau said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will impose the speed restriction again if the whales migrate back to the area.”

The federal government continues to work with partners, scientific experts, industry, environmental groups, and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine a comprehensive approach to ensure these marine mammals are protected, officials said.

“While lifting the slowdown at this time helps ensure safe transit for mariners during harsh winter conditions, our focus is on continuing to work with partners on the effective actions we will take to protect the iconic North Atlantic right whale,” said Dominic Le Blanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

In this Feb. 2009 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, North Atlantic right whales swim with their calves in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States near the border between Florida and Georgia.
In this Feb. 2009 photo provided by the New England Aquarium, North Atlantic right whales swim with their calves in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the United States near the border between Florida and Georgia. © AP Photo/New England Aquarium

The problem of protecting the right whales is being compounded by the fact that since 2011 there have been huge shifts in their habitats, experts say.

Fewer whales started appearing in the Bay of Fundy and off the southern Nova Scotia shelf, with larger numbers appearing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence where they weren’t seen in large numbers previously.

Rosalind Rolland, a senior scientist in the Ocean Health and Marine Stress Lab at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, said the rapid warming of the waters in the Gulf of Maine is affecting the whales’ main food source, a very small temperature-sensitive copepod, forcing it to move further north. And the whales follow their food into areas they haven’t been seen previously in such big numbers.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Couvrir des Jeux olympiques comme ceux de Pyeongchang, un véritable parcours d’athlète

RCI | Español

Nueva cápsula inteligente podría revolucionar diagnósticos de trastornos gastrointestinales

RCI | 中文

NAFTA死亡过程会缓慢和痛苦

العربية | RCI

العراق وتحديات المياه مع جارتيْه القويتيْن تركيا وإيران

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine