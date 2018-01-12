Loud questions are being raised yet again about the national inquiry after yet another high-profile staff exit

Serious questions are being raised yet again about the national inquiry after yet another high-profile staff exit
Photo Credit: Don Somers/CBC

Still more problems for aboriginal inquiry

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 12 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The non-stop controversy continues in the national inquiry in missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) as yet another executive leaves. It is the latest in a series of high-level turnovers at the inquiry since it began in 2016 which have included a commission lawyer, communications coordinator, director of research,  and even a commissioner among others.

The inquiry was set up by the Trudeau Liberal government after years of calls to look into an apparently disproportionate number of unsolved cases of missing and killed indigenous women.

The family of Nicole Daniels speaks at the opening day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg, on Oct. 16, 2017. Delays, missteps, and high turnover have lead to repeated criticism of the inquiry’s management.
The family of Nicole Daniels speaks at the opening day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg, on Oct. 16, 2017. Delays, missteps, and high turnover have lead to repeated criticism of the inquiry’s management. © John Woods- The Canadian Press

The $55-million inquiry has however been plagued by controversy from the outset. As a result there have been loud calls from a variety of sources including many indigenous leaders for the chief commissioner to step down or be fired.

The newest concern is that the recently installed executive director has left after barely four months, the second to do so.

Debbie Reid is a former special adviser to the Assembly of First Nations and from the Skownan First Nation in Manitoba. She had replaced the previous executive director, Michele Moreau.  Both she and inquiry commissioner Marilyn Poitras left last year.

Debbie Reid joined the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in October. She caused some controversy herself over a letter sent to staff saying their priority was to protect the commissioners.
Debbie Reid joined the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in October. She caused some controversy herself over a letter sent to staff saying their priority was to protect the commissioners. Her leaving increases concern over high turnover at the inquiry © Debbie Reid/LinkedIn)

In her resignation letter, Poitras said in part, ““It is clear to me that I am unable to perform my duties as a commissioner with the process designed in its current structure…..Because of this, I strongly feel the terms of reference that we were set out to achieve have not been met”.

Last year the inquiry lost 20 people who were either fired, laid-off, or resigned.

Reid herself was involved in some controversy as seven people were either fired or quit in the first two months of her tenure, and because of a letter she sent to staff indicating that their priority should be to protect the five commissioners from “criticism or surprises’.

Chief commissioner, Marion Buller, has been facing criticism and calls for her resignation almost since the inquiry began in 2016, due to delays, missteps, and high rurnover.
Chief commissioner, Marion Buller, has been facing criticism and calls for her resignation almost since the inquiry began in 2016 © CBC

In spite of the many calls for the the head commissioner to leave and for a “re-set” to the inquiry Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett  who has expressed “concern” over the high turnover, continues to say that the independence of the inquiry has to be maintained and so the government will not intervene.

The commission is expected to ask for an extension to the mandate which was to present its final report at the end of this year. The seemingly endless controversy now brings into question  whether the government will agree to an extension and extra funds.

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Couvrir des Jeux olympiques comme ceux de Pyeongchang, un véritable parcours d’athlète

RCI | Español

Nueva cápsula inteligente podría revolucionar diagnósticos de trastornos gastrointestinales

RCI | 中文

NAFTA死亡过程会缓慢和痛苦

العربية | RCI

العراق وتحديات المياه مع جارتيْه القويتيْن تركيا وإيران

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine