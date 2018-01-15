In, Canada, 77 per cent of people's sodium intake is from processed foods.

In, Canada, 77 per cent of people's sodium intake is from processed foods.
Photo Credit: CBC

Salt reduction was only modest with voluntary targets: Health Canada

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 15 January, 2018 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The Canadian government’s health department has found that voluntary sodium reduction targets set in 2012 have had “modest” results in cutting the salt content of processed foods and that “additional measures are needed.” It had set reduction targets for 94 processed food categories and found targets were met in only14 per cent of those categories.  In April 2016, researchers questioned the effectiveness of the voluntary approach to reducing salt in the food supply.

More analysis promised

In a news release, Health Canada promises that over the next few months it “will conduct an in-depth analysis of each category and will meet with industry stakeholders and scientific experts to better understand the challenges encountered in reducing sodium.”

The government also will soon propose “regulations  that aim to make it easier and faster for Canadians to make healthy choices when buying food.”

Eating too much salt can lead to high blood pressure increasing the risk for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.
Eating too much salt can lead to high blood pressure increasing the risk for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. © CBC

Most eat more than double the healthy amount of salt

In the same news release, it acknowledges that 80 per cent of Canadians and 93 per cent of children between the ages of four and eight consume too much sodium. Canadians eat about 3,400 mg of sodium daily, which is more than double the amount needed.  Most of the intake comes from processed food.

One in four has high blood pressure

Health Canada says that eating too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure which is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. About 25 per cent of Canadians have high blood pressure.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Health

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Salt reduction was only modest with voluntary targets: Health Canada
  1. nappo says:
    15 January 2018 at 17 h 53 min

    To leave the reduction of sodium to the producers of food is like asking a wolf to take care of the chicken-coop, hahaha.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Society

Global warming vs the Winter Olympics

RCI | Français

Destierros (l’exil): la terrible réalité de de la fuite vers le Nord des migrants d’Amérique centrale

RCI | Español

Horas de pánico balístico en Hawái

RCI | 中文

加拿大慈善组织对自由党政府迟迟不能兑现改革承诺表示失望

العربية | RCI

أسبوع الصلاة من أجل وحدة المسيحيين، رجاء لدى المؤمنين وأمل

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine