Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to the media on the first day of the Liberal government’s cabinet retreat in London, Ontario on Thursday, January 11, 2018. The Liberal government is planning to make good on a campaign promise to create an ombudsman with teeth to oversee the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.

Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to the media on the first day of the Liberal government’s cabinet retreat in London, Ontario on Thursday, January 11, 2018. The Liberal government is planning to make good on a campaign promise to create an ombudsman with teeth to oversee the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad.
Photo Credit: PC / Geoff Robins

New ombudsperson to investigate behaviour of Canadian companies abroad

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 17 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Trudeau government is creating an independent watchdog to investigate the conduct of Canadian companies operating abroad, International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced Wednesday.

The role of the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), a first of its kind in the world, will be to investigate allegations of human rights abuses linked to Canadian corporate activity abroad.

The ombudsperson will work towards resolving conflicts between local communities and Canadian companies operating in several sectors including mining, oil and gas and the garment sector.

“Canada’s leadership in strengthening responsible business conduct abroad reflects the values supported by Canada’s progressive trade agenda where all parties should benefit from economic development, and contributes to Canada’s reputation as an international business partner of choice,” Champagne said in a statement.

‘Long-time coming’
Ecuadorian Indian protesters participate in a march to Quito to protest against the El Mirador copper mining project,in Quito March 22, 2012.
Ecuadorian Indian protesters participate in a march to Quito to protest against the El Mirador copper mining project,in Quito March 22, 2012. ©  GARY GRANJA / Reuters

The move was lauded by several NGOs that have worked for years to champion the idea.

“This is a huge win for civil society and, in particular, for the Canadian organizations that have been advocating for the existence of this position for over 10 years”, says Julia Sánchez, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for International Co-operation (CCIC).

“This announcement has been a long-time coming and we are happy to see that the government is respecting its electoral promise and restoring Canada’s role as a leader in defending human rights worldwide,” said Serge Langlois, executive director of Development and Peace.

(click to listen to the full interview with Serge Langlois)

Listen
Toothless predecessors

Concerns over human rights violations linked to Canadian companies working overseas had been raised for over a decade, Langlois said.

In the past, the government had been relying on the Office of the Extractive Sector Corporate Social Responsibilty Counsellor and the National Contact Point for the OECD Guidelines to receive complaints from local communities experiencing human rights violations by Canadian extractive companies.

However, these mechanisms came under fire by NGOs and civil society groups for their inability to resolve complaints since they lack investigatory powers and independence, and are not mandated to recommend remedy.

‘A game-changer?’
View of the Canadian-operated Media Luna mine in Mexico’s Guerrero state. United Steelworkers union alleges two striking mine workers were killed near the mine in conflict over labour rights.
View of the Canadian-operated Media Luna mine in Mexico’s Guerrero state. United Steelworkers union alleges two striking mine workers were killed near the mine in conflict over labour rights. © Torex Gold

Karyn Keenan, director of Above Ground, a Canadian NGO that works to make sure that Canadian companies working overseas respect human rights, said the creation of the office of the ombudsperson is an acknowledgement by the Canadian government that there are serious and widespread human rights problems associated with Canadian companies’ operations overseas.

“It’s also a recognition by the federal government that it has a responsibility to address those human rights problems,” Keenan said in a phone interview

(click to listen to the full interview with Karyn Keenan)

Listen

Successive governments in Canada had failed to address these concerns, she said.

Until now, there hasn’t been a state actor that was seen to have credibility on these issues, Keenan said.

Conflicts between Canadian companies and local communities often turned into “he said, she said” contests with no independent, credible institution to probe those claims and counterclaims, she said.

A mine of Canadian mining giant Goldcorp (top) is seen near the village of Carrizalillo, Mexico, November 12, 2015. Picture taken November 12, 2015.
A mine of Canadian mining giant Goldcorp (top) is seen near the village of Carrizalillo, Mexico, November 12, 2015. Picture taken November 12, 2015. ©  Henry Romero / Reuters

“So now with an ombudsperson there will be a space, there will be an office and a process that will be charged with receiving those complaints, receiving those allegations, receiving testimony and documents about allegations of wrongdoing,” Keenan said. “And whose mandate will be to take a measured, careful look, to investigate those allegations, to hear from companies and also receive their opinions and their information and then to come to conclusion about what’s really happening.”

For the first time Canada will have a credible and independent actor making determinations about such cases, she said.

It would also be important for the ombudsperson to able to compel companies to participate in the process, she said.

“And that I hope would be a game-changer,” Keenan said.

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Society

Barenaked Ladies: Music Hall of Fame inductees

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

New study warns of health dangers of energy drinks

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous

Pow-wow photograph award-winning 'symbol of hope'

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous, International, Politics

MeToo motivates more money for women in Canada

RCI | Français

Projet de « mini-armes nucléaires » pour la Défense américaine

RCI | Español

La evaluación cognitiva que pasó Donald Trump fue concebida en Montreal

RCI | 中文

BC省高等法院裁决长期单独关押犯人违宪

العربية | RCI

الأونروا وتحديات الاستمرار بعد تجميد واشنطن نصف مساهمتها

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine