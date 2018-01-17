Members of at least 10 outlaw motorcycle gangs were in Fredericton, New Brunswick last July for the funeral of a member of the Bacchus club. Police in the Halifax, Nova Scotia want to hire more officers to combat what they call the "prolific" growth of gangs in the area.

Photo Credit: CBC

Police want more officers to fight ‘prolific’ growth of Halifax biker gangs

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 17 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Mildred: (Peggy Malay) “Hey Johnny, what are you rebelling against?”
Johnny: (Marlin Brand) “Whadda you got?”

The Wild One (1953)

It’s every city or town’s nightmare, probably has been since Marlon Brando’s striking movie The Wild One was released in 1953: a biker gang comes to town and all of a sudden a lot of things change–an increase in drug dealing, money laundering and turf wars.

Police say Hells Angels began strengthening their presence in the Maritimes in 2016
Police say Hells Angels began strengthening their presence in the Maritimes in 2016 © CBC

Almost 17 years ago, police in Nova Scotia’s capital of Halifax shot down the notorious gang called the Hells Angels. Things have been fairly smooth since.

Now, the RCMP are expressing concern that outlaw biker gangs “want to get a foothold” in Halifax and its environs.

“We want to ensure that they do not,” RCMP Insp. Robert Doyle told a Monday meeting of the city’s Police Board of Commissioners in making a request for funding to hire six new officers.

Calling the bikers’ growth “prolific,” Doyle says at least four biker gangs are currently trying to establish a bigger presence.

“A number of years ago, through the efforts of policing, they were shut down in the area. What’s happened here in recent years is they’ve slowly come back into the area to the point now where they’ve got clubhouses set up here,” Doyle told the meeting.

Ninety-nine per cent of people riding motorcycles and the clubs they belong to are law-abiding, according to an oft-cited quote by the American Motorcyclist Association. The Gate Keepers dispute RCMP claims they are involved in criminal activity.
Ninety-nine per cent of people riding motorcycles and the clubs they belong to are law-abiding, according to an oft-cited quote by the American Motorcyclist Association. The Gate Keepers dispute RCMP claims they are involved in criminal activity. © CBC/Phonse Jessome

Last fall, two Hells Angels members–one from Nova Scotia, the other from Ontario–were charged after drugs, firearms and cash was found in the gang’s clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour, about 45 km east of downtown Halifax.

That followed the arrests in Halifax of several members of the Gatekeepers Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, who were charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Doyle says the additional officers are also needed to deal with the upcoming legalization of marijuana, an increase in mental health calls and cybercrime investigations.

The Police Board of Commissioners has ordered a staff report on the request.

Total cost of six new officers: about $878,000.

With files from Canadian Press, CBC

