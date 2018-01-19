Jamaica is one of the top three Caribbean destinations chosen by Canadians for a winter getaway. Photo credit: David McFadden/The Canadian Press/AP/file photo

Canadians warned of dangers of travel to Jamaica

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian government has warned Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution” and be “extremely vigilant” if they intend to travel to Jamaica. That country is one of the three top Caribbean destinations for Canadians wanting to escape the cold and snow of winter. The other two are Cuba and the Dominican Republic. More than three million Canadians travelled to the Caribbean in 2016.

Package deals, beautiful beaches hard to resist

Canadians have known for years that there is more crime in Jamaica than other Caribbean nations but are nonetheless tempted by the beautiful white sand beaches, crystal clear water and cheap prices on package deals which include air fare, transfers, hotels and sometimes meals.

Canadians Melbourne and Etta Flake were found dead in their vacation home in St. Thomas, Jamaica. (Submitted by Debbie Olfert)

Crime, violence, and murders in St. James

The prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, declared a state of emergency for St. James Parish, which includes the popular destination of Montego Bay. He cites escalating crime and violence and, in particular, murders. Last year, 335 people were killed in St. James and that is twice the number of any other parish in the country.

Travel Canada suggests that Canadians staying at a Jamaican resort restrict their movements outside its perimeters. It recommends that those who do travel outside use transportation arranged by the resort and that they use organized tour operators for excursions and travel to and from the airport.

Travel packages still operating

Canadian Press reports that a major travel company, Sunwing, sends about 5,000 visitors through Montego Bay airport each week and its packages are operating as scheduled.

Canadian travellers may be on edge given this warning and also the news this month that a married couple from Winnipeg in western Canada was found dead on January 9 in their vacation home in St. Thomas Parish, Jamaica. They were originally from that Caribbean country and liked to spend winters there. Police are still investigating.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Indigenous

Climate change increasing diseases in Arctic

RCI | Français

Cuisine Je me souviens - Le pouding chômeur de Monsieur Paul

RCI | Español

La industria de la moda en Quebec

RCI | 中文

卡尔加里的投资者：从投资石油转为投资大麻

العربية | RCI

مواقف في أقوال للأسبوع المنتهي السبت 20-01-2018

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine