Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall event at Western University in London, Ont., on Thursday, January 11, 2018. Photo Credit: PC / Geoff Robins

Trudeau to ramp up NAFTA charm offensive with tour of 3 U.S. cities

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

As Canadian, American and Mexican diplomats prepare for another tense round of negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement that will take place in Montreal next week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that he plans to make a three-city trip to the United States next month.

Trudeau will stop in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago from Feb. 7-10 to “further strengthen the deep bonds that unite Canada and the United States.”

“Canadians and Americans know we are all better off when we work together to grow the middle class, and create more opportunities for people on both sides of the border,” Trudeau said in a statement. “I look forward to meeting with government and business leaders in the United States again to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth, so we can build a more prosperous future for people in both countries.”

Trudeau’s U.S. itinerary includes delivering remarks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley to underscore “the interconnectedness of the Canada-U.S. economies,” said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In San Francisco, he’s scheduled to meet with local business leaders and entrepreneurs to “explore opportunities for increased collaboration between our countries.”

In Chicago, the prime minister will meet with key officials and deliver a speech at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. He will highlight the importance of public service, and ” to highlight the importance of public service, and how it can contribute to a prosperous middle class and stronger Canada-U.S. economic and political ties.”

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Indigenous, Politics, Society

Whither the troubled MMIWG inquiry?

Vos animateurs : Stéphane Parent, Anne-Marie Yvon, Paloma Martinez, Marie-Claude Simard et Leonardo Giméno.RCI | Français

Les visages de notre diversité culturelle dans les médias canadiens

RCI | Español

El CCCI y la creación del cargo de Defensor Canadiense de los Derechos Humanos

RCI | 中文

为啥落基山脉的灰熊不怕火车了

جعفر الدباغ/جعفر الدباغالعربية | RCI

يوم الثقافة المغربية

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine