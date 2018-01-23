Oscar nominations include several Canadians

Several Canadians are among the nominees for an Academy Award. The Motion Picture Academy announced that Christopher Plummer was nominated for his supporting role in “All The Money In The World.” Plummer was a stand-in for Kevin Spacey who faces allegations of sexual assault. His scenes were cut two months before the movie’s release and were re-shot with Plummer playing the part of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

“The Breadwinner,” based on a novel by Canadian author Deborah Ellis, is nominated for best animated film. Toronto actress Saara Chaudry is the voice of the lead character and the movie was written by Canadian filmmaker Anita Doron.

Several Canadians worked on “The Shape of Water”

Toronto producer J. Miles Dale shares in the best picture nomination for “The Shape of Water.” That film has a leading 13 nominations, which Dale calls a big win for Canada. Several other Canadians were nominated for their contribution to the film: Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau for production design; Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira for sound editing; Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier for sound mixing; M. Sequeira for costume design; and Sidney Wolinsky for film editing.