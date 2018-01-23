Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland with Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, left, and Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative, during the final day of the third round of NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa on Sept. 27, 2017. The NAFTA negotiations are moving to non-capital cities for a first meeting outside of Washington, Mexico City and Ottawa, beginning in Montreal. (Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

NAFTA renegotiation: 6th round underway in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 23 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

NAFTA negotiators are in Montreal this week attempting to further the talks that will lead to a renewed trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Meanwhile, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the completion of the Trans Pacific Partnership, a negotiation Canadian passed on last November.

Canadian autoworkers are not happy about the TPP, protesting in Montreal today claiming the partnership will cost 25,000 jobs in Canada.

NAFTA and After

Autoparts are a challenge in the NAFTA talks as well. It’s one of the big five issues in the talks, along with changes to Canada’s dairy industry, a dispute settlement mechanism and a sunset clause.

Ian Lee, is an associate professor at the Sprott School of Business in Ottawa, He says the negotiators are “still far apart on the major issues”.

Listen

“It comes down ultimately to the political will of the three parties, of what do they really badly want and what are they more indifferent towards.” he says.

The Ford assembly plant is seen here in Oakville, Ontario. The U.S. wants to hike American and North American content requirements for automobiles as part of the NAFTA talks. (Chris Young/CP)

It’s the Trump presidency that has changed everything.

Lee says the post-war consensus that “liberalised trade was a good thing” is breaking down.

“He (Tump) is of that school, and there are others who agree with him, that trade can be disadvantageous because some countries cheat, is what he argues.”

But Lee does not forecast gloom and doom in the event of a ripped up NAFTA, as he believes Trump wants a deal, “he just wants a trade deal that is more advantageous to Americans and American workers”, he says.

“They hate NAFTA”

Ian Lee is familiar with the so-called ‘rust belt’ states of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and rural, upstate Pennsylvania and New York.

This is unapologetic Trump country, where he says, “they hate NAFTA”.

“Part of me thinks he wants to abrogate the deal, and then I think, because he understands that there’s so many businesses on both sides of the border, and governors, and MP’s and so forth, that support NAFTA, that he would announce a new bilateral trade negotiation with Canada and the United States.”

Lee says in his experience travelling and working in the U.S., there’s a lot of good will toward Canada, but the political theatre of “ripping up the deal” as Trump vowed, would be a win.

“That would allow him to campaign in the off-year elections this fall; 435 Congress men and women up for re-election in the U.S. House, one-third of the senators, all the governors. He would campaign and say,  ‘See! I looked after them. I kicked the Mexicans out… and I made Canada come to negotiate a new deal, and that would resonate.”

Trade tribunals have repeatedly ruled in favour of Canada on softwood lumber, but now the U.S. seems to want to return to a time when it could pick and choose what rulings it would accept. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Lee, who describes himself as “an unalloyed believer in the value of increased, liberalised, trade” says while having no NAFTA would be terrible for Canada, the eventual outcome might be better.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we would negotiate a pretty good deal.” He says a bilateral agreement would have more support and politically, be easier to sell.

“We could come to a new, improved and better NAFTA, if it was abrogated, and then we did a bilateral with the U.S.”

“The Americans right now… are at one of the lowest rates of unemployment in their history”

Lee says however, the NAFTA agreement in effect for the past  23 years, far from “stealing jobs” from the United States, was responsible for the creation of 40 million net new jobs, with the majority of those in the U.S., according to a two year-old study by the statistical organisations of the three countries.

To drive the point home Lee says, “The Americans right now, as we speak, are at one of the lowest rates of unemployment in their history, they’re down to four per cent, which is just unbelievable. That’s considered full employment, where there’s nobody left to employ.”

(With files from CBC, CP, and Reuters)

Share
Posted in Economy, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Oscar nominations include several Canadians

Economy, International, Society

Toronto mayor endorses 2026 World Cup bid

RCI | Français

Academos - Ouin pis?

RCI | Español

La Puce o la informática al alcance de todos

RCI | 中文

加拿大接受修改后的泛太平洋战略经济伙伴关系协议（CPTPP）

العربية | RCI

قيادة السيارة في الشتاء الكندي: إرشادات لقيادة سليمة

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine