Survey shows some unexpected results about the openness of Canadians

A new poll suggests that Canadians may not as open to the world as they are cracked up to be.

In the wake of populist movements that led to Donald Trump’s election in the U.S. and Britain’s vote to pull out of the European Union, The Canadian Press news agency commissioned EKOS Research to survey populist sentiment in Canada.

The telephone poll, conducted between June and December of last year, asked over 12,000 respondents their perceptions of their economic outlook, class mobility, ethnic fluency and tolerance and how they felt about populist movements.

The poll found fewer than half of Canadians appear on the “open” side of an index devised by EKOS and CP.

EKOS survey

The results suggest that 46 per cent of Canadians are open-minded towards the world and each other.

About 30 per cent said they were feeling economically and culturally insecure, factors that have helped spark populist movements in many countries.

Another 25 per cent had a mixed view.

With files from CP, Toronto Star, National Post