Canada’s top whisky, 2018 awards

The eighth Canadian whisky awards are out, and a C$165 brand is tops for 2018.

JP Wiser’s 35 year old got top honours this year being described by the Chairman of the judges, Davin de Kergommeaux, as having, “An elegant and complex beauty with depth of flavour and no rough edges”.

The not-for-profit Canadian Whisky Awards held their tasting and awards ceremony in Victoria British Columbia last week.

A new distillery in Yukon Territory has made a big splash this year being named as “micro-distillery of the year. Their first bottle was sold only in 2016 and this year the distillery, Yukon Brewers and their product label known as “Two Brewers” Their products “Release 05. 06. and 07”. won bronze, silver and gold respectively.

The Canadian Whisky Awards,are held annually and are judged by an independent panel of experts select winners through blind tasting of the whiskys. To qualify, the whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada.

Davin de Kergommeaux says Canadian whiskys are now gaining much greater recognition world-wide and distillers are producing more high-end, top quality products.