Coding was a priority in the Liberal government's 2017 budget with $50 million allocated to help teach students from kindergarten to Grade 12 how to code. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Coding gets financial support for student education

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 24 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share
ListenCoding in this digital age is being recognised as the new literacy.

Countries such as Britain and Australia have introduced it as a core subject in their primary and secondary school systems.

“They are full citizens online”

On Monday, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, announced $50 million, invested over two years, for coding programs in our education systems, from Kindergarten to grade 12, which is the end of high school.

Under an intiative known as CanCode, the money will be distributed to several organisations and Media Smarts, based in Ottawa, is one of them.

Matthew Johnson is the Director of Education at Media Smarts,

He describes it as a national centre for digital and media literacy. He says they “work to ensure that all Canadian children and youth have the critical thinking skills they need to understand and use all of the media that they consume in an engaged and critical way.”

Students at ‘Histon and Impington Junior School’ in Cambridge, England, learn basic coding concepts away from the computer lab. (CBC)

Media Smarts conducts original research, raises awareness of the need for this literacy and produces resources for teachers and parents and young people that Johnson says, “helps spread these skills and habits”.

“Digital technology is networked”

Johnson says they were particularly pleased to see the government “recognise the importance of critical digital literacy alongside some of the more tech-specific skills that are often included in efforts like these.”

Media Smarts employs 5 key concepts to guide their work, the first, is that “Digital technology is networked”.

Johnson says digital literacy is bigger than coding. He says this increased education will allow children to use these technologies safely, and take full advantage of them.

He says “they need to understand that they are full citizens online”.

“The networked nature of technology means that it’s so much easier than it was before for them to make a difference, whether that’s in leveraging consumer power to make changes in the how the businesses that control the online platforms that they use do business, whether it’s making a difference in their offline communities or whether it’s being involved in political action, these technologies really provide the opportunity to empower young people, and all of us, in ways that we never have been before.”

Share
Posted in Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International

Toronto welcomes most visitors ever in 2017

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Coding gets financial support for student education

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Mike Myers and the Order of Canada

Economy, Environment, International

Aquaculture: limitations of vaccines

RCI | Français

Michèle Vatz Laaroussi : une vie à œuvre à la consolidation de la présence régionale dans la politique internationale

RCI | Español

En Canadá los mensajes de odio en las redes sociales pueden llevar a la cárcel

RCI | 中文

加拿大财长向瑞典取经：城市除雪与“性别平衡”财政预算

العربية | RCI

مصر: خروج مرشح آخر من السباق الرئاسي

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine