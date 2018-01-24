University decreases tuition for international PhDs

The University of Toronto has announced that starting this September most international doctoral students will pay tuition fees equivalent to those of Canadian students. Annual tuition for international PhD students used to be about $23,000. The domestic rate is about $8,000.

The new fee structure will apply to current and prospective students and a university press release says it will help the university “compete on the global stage for leading scholars.” It quotes graduate studies dean Joshua Barker as saying: “Our international doctoral students have a tremendously positive impact at U of T. They bring new perspectives to research and are instrumental in building an international network that benefits our graduates beyond their time at the university.”

‘It’s good business,’ says newspaper

The Globe and Mail editorial board applauds the move calling it good business. It notes that “nearly half of international and permanent-resident PhD students who graduated from the university since 2000 stayed in Canada, keeping their skills here.”

It adds that other Canadian universities should take similar action and reduce fees for international doctoral students.