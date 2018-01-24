Mike Myers and the Order of Canada

Mike Myers, the Toronto actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer was honoured in Ottawa today.

Invested into the Order of Canada, during a ceremony at the Governor General’s residence, Michael John Myers was moved by the experience.

The honour recognises outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation, according to the web site.

Mike Myers has entertained us with some of the funniest characters, such as Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, Wayne Campbell, and of course, Shrek.

And the catchphrases these characters are known for are now part of the modern lexicon.

“Goovy Baby”

Myers, who now lives in New York City, described his humble beginnings in Scarborough, a suburb of Toronto.

Among his many accomplishments was his recent book, called “Canada” published in 2016.

The book was described during the event today as “part memoir and part love-letter to his homeland.”

Myers himself has said, “no description of me is truly complete without saying I’m a Canadian.”