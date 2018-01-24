Toronto welcomes most visitors ever in 2017

Toronto, Canada’s largest city and often described as the most multi-cultural in the world, had a banner year in 2017.

43 million people visited last year, spending more than $8.8 billion (CDN). The results represent a 3.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent bump over 2016, respectively.

2.9 million of those visitors were Americans.

According to Andrew Weir, executive vice-president of industry association Tourism Toronto, the future looks good.

“All the foundations for tourism look strong and I think that we’ll see continued growth from most of our key markets over the next year,” Weir told CBC Toronto.

“Everything we can see points to continued growth. In 2018 for example, we’ll host the most major conventions we’ve ever hosted in Toronto so that shows you that the momentum is continuing and hopefully it will continue beyond 2018.”

(With files from CBC and CP, AP)